Golf: It’s a new Low score round Turriff as Sean breaks course record

Sean Low set a new course record at Turriff – but only found out the good news in the pro shop minutes later.

One-handicapper Sean carded a blemish-free seven-under-par 63 to beat the previous mark of 64 set by Mike Singer 11 years ago.

Sean, 31, and his partners Gavin Smith and Bruce Law were completely unaware of what was happening until after their rounds finished.

Sean said: “I had always thought the previous record was 62, but it was something I never really thought much about.

“I was pretty chuffed when I found out I had broken it though,” said the Thistle Windows joiner.

“I’m proud to have done something so special. It shows that things can still be achieved in this weird year.

“I knew Gavin and Bruce beforehand, but it was the first time I had partnered them.

“They were definitely instrumental in helping me remain positive throughout the 18 holes.

“The round started like any other – a relaxed Sunday with the hopes of just playing well.

“I managed to birdie the first and followed it up with a couple of pars before making a birdie two at the fourth.

“Another birdie at the par-five sixth put me three under and three further pars took me out in 33. A second two of the day followed at the 10th and I played pretty solidly until adding a birdie four at the 12th after holing a putt from the edge of the green.

“Then I holed a long putt for a birdie three at the 14th, which took me to six under.”

A par three followed at the 15th before Sean almost picked up two shots at the par-four 16th.

“I drove the green at the 307-yard 16th,” added Sean.

“The ball finished eight foot from the hole and I lipped out with my eagle putt, but the birdie took me to seven-under.

“At the par-four 17th, I was maybe getting a little nervous.

“I left my iron approach short of the green, but Gavin and Bruce encouraged me and I managed to get up and down to save a par.

“I had a good drive up the last, but missed the green with my approach. However, I kept any dropped shots off my card by making another good up and down for par.”

The four birdies on the back nine took Sean home in just 30 strokes for a total of 63.

Sean added: “I didn’t know it was a new course record until Daniel McKay, the assistant in the pro shop, confirmed it afterwards.

“It didn’t really sink in at the time, but I’m really proud of it now.

“Here’s hoping I can score more rounds like that again.”

Sean was a junior member at the club for four years before concentrating on rugby from the age of 16.

He picked up his clubs again in 2017 and he was given a handicap of seven, which he has gradually improved over the last three years.

Sean added: “I’ve set myself a target of getting to scratch or better.”