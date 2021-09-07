Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golf: Inverurie pair to fight it out for inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions women’s scratch title

By Alan Brown
07/09/2021, 11:45 am
Newburgh will host the Champion of Champions finals day.
The inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch trophy is bound for Inverurie on Sunday.

The winner’s name may still be a mystery… but one thing is certain, it will be an Inverurie lady member who takes it back her club.

Kelly Guthrie and Julie Henderson have been Inverurie’s club champions over the last couple of seasons and remarkably they have both battled through to the final at Newburgh.

The pair had joined 44 north-east club champions from the last two years in the March draw after last year’s tournament was cancelled due to Covid.

Kelly, who has been playing golf for 13 years and has also been the Oldmeldrum club champion, warmed up for the match by having the round of her life – a gross one-under-par 69 at Inverurie – to reduce her handicap index to 3.7.

“I’m just thrilled to have reached the final,” said Kelly, 28.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the Evening Express matchplay this year.

“It has been brilliant playing at different courses and meeting other ladies.

“With Covid preventing much golf last year, it was great to get out and about and play more this season.

“Each lady I played was lovely. There has been some terrific golf with some very close results.”

The match will also be a repeat of this year’s Bennachie Scratch Champion of Champions final which Julie edged 3&2.

Kelly added: “The final of the Bennachie Champion of Champions was very close, so it will be exciting to play Julie again at Newburgh.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Kelly Guthrie.

Kelly booked her place with a one-hole win over Jan Lyne at Oldmeldrum after earlier victories over Sarah Ritchie (Portlethen), Lynne Terry (Cruden Bay) and Louise Anderson (Duff House Royal).

Kelly’s match with Julie will be the last of the four finals on Sunday at 1.50pm, which the public are welcome to watch for free.

Keith’s Michael Laird and Dylan Singer (Westhill) will tee off in the men’s handicap at 1.20pm.

Stewart McCulloch (Cruden Bay) will play Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) in the men’s scratch final 10 minutes later.

Duff House Royal’s Marie McCallum and Emma Logie (Keith) will tee off in the women’s handicap at 1.40pm.

The four competitions are sponsored by Aberdein Considine who are providing £1,600 of vouchers.

The winners will all receive £200, the four runners-up will win £100 while the eight semi-finalists will all earn £50.

Watt a moment for Cruden Bay’s Scott

Scott Watt had a hole-in-one at the 142-yard fourth hole at Cruden Bay using an eight-iron.

He was partnered by Stuart Duncan and Paul Gibson.

Meanwhile, late entries are being accepted for the Auchmill Gents Open on Sunday, September 12. Entry £15. Telephone 01224 715214.