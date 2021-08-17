Golf: Insch’s James Flett thinks relaxed approach is key to Evening Express Champion of Champions progress

James Flett believes his relaxed approach on the course is the key to him reaching the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

Insch member James is set to face Stewart McCulloch at Cruden Bay as the two battle it out for a place in the final at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

Victories over Huntly’s Graham Grant, Brian Marshall at Lumphanan and Turriff’s Scott Clarihew booked James’ place in the quarter-finals against Terry Mathieson, of Meldrum House.

In a match of high quality, it was James who came out on top after a birdie two at the last secured his place in the last four.

James, a 24-year-old farmer, said: “I’ve enjoyed the matchplay format of the Champion of Champions.

“I’ve always played golf for the enjoyment.

“I don’t need to worry about making money out of it, so what does it matter.

“The tournament certainly gives you an opportunity for the unexpected.

“I had never played the nine-hole course at Lumphanan until I played Brian.

“I didn’t have a clue on the first circuit and found myself four down with seven holes to play.

“Fortunately, I didn’t get myself down, learned from earlier mistakes on the second circuit and won six holes in a row to win 2&1.”

James, an Insch member for 15 years, said: “I’m looking forward to playing Stewart at Cruden Bay.

“It’s a great test of golf and hopefully will make for a good match.

“I’m just taking it one game at a time and not getting carried away by thinking about finals or the thought of winning.

“I’ve just to concentrate on the semi-final first.

“Stewart will be a very tough opponent. “I’m just enjoying playing the matches and representing Insch Golf Club as best as I can.”

Plummeting handicap coincides with Dylan’s Champion of Champions success

Dylan Singer is arguably the most improved player in this year’s Champion of Champions handicap field.

Westhill member Dylan, 23, has seen his handicap slashed from double figures down to just four.

Maintenance technician Dylan is set to host Cruden Bay’s Jon Roberts in the semi-finals for a place on finals day at Newburgh next month.

Dylan booked his place in the semi-finals with an extra-time success over John Sangster at Alford.

Dylan said: “I started the season at 10.1 with the aim of getting down to single figures.

“I am now down to 4.1, so it’s safe to say the target has been met!

“The games I have played have been very tight.

“They have all been really enjoyable with two of them going to the 17th and in the most recent one against John we had to go down the 19th.

“My goal is to win the final, but I obviously have to get past a tough opponent in the semi-final first!”

A massive field of 74 players were in the draw for this year’s handicap event after the club champions of the two previous years were thrown together due to the Covid pandemic.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine who are providing £1600 of vouchers.

The four semi-finalists, of all four competitions, are guaranteed a £50 payout with £100 to the runners-up and £200 to the winners.

The finals of the men’s scratch and handicap, plus the ladies’ scratch and handicap, will be played at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

HANDICAP QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Michael Laird (15) Keith bt Daryl McGregor (10) Buckpool at the 19th

John Sangster (13) Alford lost to Dylan Singer (5) Westhill at the 19th.

Graeme Innes (8) Marine lost to Liam Hadden (5) Bon Accord 5&4.

Jon Roberts (6) Cruden Bay bt Andrew Findlay (10) Caledonian 5&3.