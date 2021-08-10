Golf: Inaugural ladies’ Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch event down to final four

Carol Wilson has battled through another close encounter to reach the last four of the inaugural ladies Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

Murcar Links member Carol had been taken to the 20th hole by Kemnay’s Fiona Pennie in the third round and she had to show the same gritty qualities when edging out Fiona Fullerton, of Meldrum House, by one hole in the quarter-finals.

Now Carol is anticipating another difficult match in the semi-finals when she lines up against Inverurie’s Julie Henderson.

Carol said: “My game against Fiona in the last eight was pretty tight again.

“There was nothing much in it all the way round until I birdied the 17th and then we halved the last.

“I’m lucky to have home advantage again in the semis.

“However, Julie is a former member at Murcar and we have had several close games before, so it will be another tough match.”

Julie sealed her place in the semis with a one-hole success over Deeside’s Susie MacLeod, following earlier wins over Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) and Maureen McFarlane (Newburgh).

There is a possibility of an all Inverurie-final at Newburgh on September 12 as Julie’s Inverurie team-mate Kelly Guthrie faces an away tie against Jan Lyme at Oldmeldrum in the other semi-final.

Kelly progressed after beating Sarah Ritchie (Portlethen), Lynne Terry (Cruden Bay) and Louise Anderson (Duff House Royal).

Jan defeated Lorraine Leith (Dunecht House), Nicky Fraser (Longside) and Suzanne Robertson (Fraserburgh) to reach the latter stages.

The Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial law firm will provide a total of £1,600 of vouchers for all four men’s and women’s competitions.

QUARTER-FINALS RESULTS

Susie MacLeod (4) Deeside v lost to Julie Henderson (10) Inverurie 1 hole. Kelly Guthrie (4) Inverurie bt Louise Anderson (6) Duff House Royal 5&4. Jan Lyme (8) Oldmeldrum bt Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh 5&3. Carol Wilson (4) Murcar Links bt Fiona Fullerton (7) Meldrum House 1 hole.

SEMI-FINALS (to be played by Monday, August 23)

Carol Wilson (4) Murcar Links v Julie Henderson (10) Inverurie.

Jan Lyme (8) Oldmeldrum v Kelly Guthrie (4) Inverurie.

Final at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12 (1.50pm).

Ladies’ handicap tourney also down to last four

It’s down to the last four in the race to be the first name on the ladies Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap trophy.

Olive Robb (Murcar Links) was the most comprehensive quarter-final winner in the inaugural tournament after recording a 6&5 success over Oldmeldrum’s Kathleen Spence.

Olive will now travel to face Emma Logie, of Keith – a 4&3 winner over Peterculter’s Susan Still.

Angela Anderson (Dunecht House) will tee off against Marie McCallum (Duff House Royal) in the other semi after ending the run of Aifric Twomey (Aberdeen Ladies).

QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links bt Kathleen Spence (29) Oldmeldrum 6&5.

Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House bt Aifric Twomey (14) Aberdeen Ladies 4&3.

Marie McCallum (24) Duff House Royal wo, Lorna Whyte (20) Meldrum House scr.

Susan Still (18) Peterculter lost to Emma Logie (5) Keith 4&3.

SEMI-FINALS (to be played by Monday, August 23)

Marie McCallum (24) Duff House Royal v Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House.

Emma Logie (5) Keith v Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links.

Aberdeen Pennant League final line-up set

Portlethen will face Murcar Links in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League final.

The two teams will battle it out at Nigg Bay on Sunday, September 12.

Portlethen overcame Banchory 4-1 at Royal Aberdeen, while Murcar Links beat Royal Aberdeen 3.5-1.5 at Kings Links in the other semi.