Golf: How much are Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire clubs charging for 2021 memberships?

Golf has exploded across the UK this year, including in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with many clubs reporting increases in both membership and rounds played.

The sport was one of the first allowed back following the Covid-19 lockdown, and many people – with other options at weekends and evenings off the table – took to the fairways and seized the opportunity to either pick up the sport for the first time or get back to playing regularly.

Many, myself included, have caught the golf bug once more and will be working out where in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire to play next season and how much it will cost.

Almost every club in the region is currently offering a generous winter membership package, which – if taken out – has some bearing on what you will pay for 2021, usually a reduction, although most are yet to confirm on their websites or social media pages what their 2021 rates will actually be. Many will be waiting until after their annual general meetings.

However, now we’re into the final month of 2020, some golf clubs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are starting to publish their prices for 2021.

We’ve looked at the clubs in the region who’ve released their prices so far to see what you will be expected to pay for membership and the opportunity to further hone your game once the fine weather returns.

Murcar Golf Club

Murcar have published their annual subscription prices (beginning March 1 2021) on their website. There are several categories based on course (Murcar Golf Club has both the championship course and the Strabathie track), the days you plan to play and age.

The price for full adult membership is £945, while a five-day pass is £677. Meanwhile, a Strabathie membership is significantly cheaper at £546. There are also different reduced prices for ages from 18-29. For example, a youth membership between 18 and 21 years old costs £320, while a 29-year-old will pay £877 for an intermediate membership.

Murcar doesn’t currently charge a joining fee.

For full details of the options available at Murcar, click here.

Craibstone Golf Club

Craibstone moved to a monthly membership scheme in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.

However, the club will offer annual prices for season 2021/22.

Payable in March, gents seven-day access is priced at £695, while the senior and ladies rate is £595.

The monthly payment option will continue at Craibstone next year, with the rate set month-to-month.

For Craibstone’s membership options, click here.

Hazlehead Golf Club

Members can of course play the Sport Aberdeen-run courses at Hazlehead without joining the golf club, however, if they want the benefits being part of the club entails, the prices are as follows:

Sport Aberdeen’s access to leisure adult golf pass: £336.

Senior pass: £212.

Fee for membership of Hazlehead Golf Club for 2021: £154.

So, the total cost for an adult is £490.

For more details, click here.

Kemnay Golf Club

Although their price for 2021 has not been released, Kemnay have been offering a combined membership for this winter and next season priced at £720.

Turriff Golf Club

Turriff’s full membership fee for both gents and ladies in 2021 will be £595, £10 more than last year, reduced to £505 for seniors.

A five-day membership is £340, while a whole family (two adults and their children) can all join for £1,205.

If you are younger than 30, there are also a range of reduced rates – it’s £335 for 25-30-year-olds and £275 for those under 25 years of age (but over 18).

The joining fee at Turriff is £300 for new members who are over 30, while 18-29-year-olds pay a joining fee of £200.

For more details, click here.

If you would like your Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire golf club’s 2021 membership fees added to this list, please email ryan.cryle@ajl.co.uk