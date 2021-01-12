Golf: How are north-east clubs restricting tee times during current lockdown?

Ice and snow put paid to most golf in the north-east during the last week.

Hopefully the thaw will come and the game will be allowed to carry on.

Well done to Scottish Golf and sportscotland for convincing the Scottish Government the sport is still safe, even though it has been restricted to two balls.

We are playing and that’s what matters… even if it is maybe difficult to find a course near you that is open, and harder still to get a tee-time.

Two-balls mean there are less opportunities to play, while demand is even greater as more potential players are on furlough.

However, two-balls take less time, so the tee-time intervals could be less and every minute of daylight utilised at this time of year.

Some courses have already introduced restrictions.

Deeside and Peterculter allow their members to book only one game per week.

Murcar Links permit two games from Monday to Friday and only one at the weekend.

Cruden Bay have no restrictions during the week, but permit only one on Saturday and Sundays.

Newburgh allow three weekly bookings, which must include only one at the weekend. Guests are only allowed during the week.

Some of these clubs allow additional games if a space becomes available on the day.

Aboyne, Alford, Cullen, Insch and Royal Tarlair have no restrictions on tee-times.

