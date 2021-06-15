Golf: Hectic month for decorated Sheena Wood as she continues Evening Express Champion of Champions campaign

Sheena Wood is preparing for a hectic month as the golf season returns to normal after a year to forget.

Three-time Scottish Ladies Veteran champion Sheena (Aberdeen Ladies) said: “June is a very busy month as I have my club championship, the county matches at Monifieth and the Scottish Seniors at Aberdour from June 21-25.

“We are lucky to be have been able to golf during the past year, but it is good to get back to competitive play this season.”

Sheena also faces an Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch match against Julie Henderson at Inverurie after winning her second round match against Sandra Farquhar at Buckpool.

Former Scottish Seniors winner Sheena added: “I had never played Buckpool before and I really enjoyed the course and my game there with Sandra.

“I will certainly be going back for another game.

“I haven’t played at Inverurie often, but I am looking forward to our match there.

“Julie is a quality player has held a low handicap for years, so it should be a good game.

“The Evening Express Champion of Champions is a great competition for the ladies of the north-east and a lot of thanks must go to North-East District secretary George Young for organising it for us and to the sponsors Aberdein Considine.”

Other low-handicap ties include Carol Wilson, of Murcar Links, facing Jennifer Innes, of Keith, and Inverurie’s Kelly Guthrie entertaining Sarah Ritchie, of Portlethen.

Several second round matches have already been decided with Victoria Buchan (Inverallochy), Suzanne Robertson (Fraserburgh), Louise Anderson (Duff House Royal) and Lynne Terry (Cruden Bay), all booking their places in the third round.

Property, legal and financial law firm Aberdein Considine are providing £1,600 of voucher for all four ladies’ and men’s tournaments ahead of the finals at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

LADIES SCRATCH

ROUND ONE RESULTS

Julie Henderson (10) Inverurie bt Julie Lees (3) Westhill. Alison Stewart (11) Insch scr, Valerie Souter (13) Craibstone wo. Sandra Farquhar (8) Buckpool lost to Sheena Wood (2) Aberdeen Ladies 7&6.

Lindsey Vincent (13) Insch lost to Fiona Fullerton (7) Meldrum House 6&4. Lorraine Leith (17) Dunecht House bt Anne Clarihew (20) Turriff 7&6. Anne Marshall (12) Lumphanan lost to Eileen Munro (14) Strathlene 4&2. Jennifer Innes (6) Keith bt Alison Hope (9) Newmachar 5&4.

ROUND TWO TIES (to be played by Monday, June 28)

Carol Wilson (4) Murcar Links v Jennifer Innes (6) Keith. Carmen Griffiths (+1) Aboyne scr, Susie Macleod (4) Deeside wo. Victoria Buchan (11) Inverallochy beat Fiona Campbell (6) McDonald Ellon 5&4. Julie Henderson (10) Inverurie v Sheena Wood (2) Aberdeen Ladies.

Fiona McClure (15) Kintore v Fiona Pennie (5) Kemnay. Rachel Mathieson (2) Hazlehead scr, Nicky Fraser (14) Longside wo. Karen Stalker (7) Fraserburgh v Lesley Nicol (12) Peterculter. Kelly Guthrie (4) Inverurie v Sarah Ritchie (5) Portlethen. Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh bt Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly 1 hole.

Lorraine Leith (7) Dunecht House v Jan Lyne (8) Oldmeldrum. Linda Mair (13) Cullen Links v Valerie Souter (13) Craibstone. Louise Anderson (6) Duff House Royal bt Margaret Sievwright (5) Strathlene 2 holes.

Karen Shaw (7) Newburgh lost to Lynne Terry (11) Cruden Bay 2&1. Angela Joss (9) Alford wo, Yvonne Massie (13) Turriff scr. Fiona Fullerton (7) Meldrum House v Eileen Munro (14) Strathlene. Linda Cumming (15) Dunecht House v Maureen McFarlane (8) Newburgh.

Murcar take form into Pennant League

Maitland Shield winners Murcar Links and Portlethen are unbeaten after three opening wins in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League.

Murcar are top of League C following victories over Newmachar, Banchory and Hazlehead.

Portlethen head League B after wins over Auchmill, Bon Accord and Craibstone.

Deeside, unbeaten after two matches in League A, defeated Stonehaven, but the pair are tied at the top as the Mearns team have played a game more.

STANDINGS

LEAGUE A

6 – Deeside, Stonehaven. 3 – Nigg Bay, Royal Aberdeen. 0 – Caledonian.

LEAGUE B

9 – Portlethen, 4 – Northern, Bon Accord. 0 – Craibstone, Auchmill.

LEAGUE C

9 – Murcar Links. 3 – Hazlehead, Banchory. 0 – Newmachar, Peterculter.

RESULTS

LEAGUE A

Nigg Bay 4, Caledonian 1. Stonehaven 3, Royal Aberdeen 2. Deeside 5, Stonehaven 0. Nigg Bay 2, Royal Aberdeen 3. Caledonian 2, Deeside 3. Stonehaven 3, Nigg Bay 2.

LEAGUE B

Auchmill 0, Portlethen 5. Bon Accord 4, Craibstone 1. Northern 5, Auchmill 0. Portlethen 4, Bon Accord 1. Portlethen 4.5, Craibstone 0.5. Bon Accord 2.5, Northern 2.5.

LEAGUE C

Newmachar 1, Murcar Links 4. Hazlehead 5, Peterculter 0. Murcar Links 3.5, Banchory 1.5. Banchory 4, Newmachar 1. Murcar Links 3, Hazlehead 2.

REMAINING FIXTURES

JUNE

14 – Section A: Caledonian v Stonehaven.

15 – Section B: Craibstone v Auchmill; Northern v Portlethen. Section C: Banchory v Hazlehead (5.30pm). Section C: Newmachar v Peterculter.

17 – Section A: Royal Aberdeen v Deeside.

22 – Section A: Deeside v Nigg Bay. Section B: Auchmill v Bon Accord; Craibstone v Northern. Section C: Hazlehead v Newmachar (5.15pm).

24 – Section A: Royal Aberdeen v Caledonian; Section C Peterculter v Murcar Links.

Buffer week – Tuesday, June 29-Thursday, July 1.

JULY

18-25 – Quarter-finals.

AUGUST

8 – Semi-finals at Royal Aberdeen (12.04pm) and Kings Links (12.02pm).

SEPTEMBER

12 – Final at Nigg Bay (12.02pm).

Cruden Bay start strongly in junior ranks

Defending Champions Cruden Bay are off to a flying start in this year’s Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League.

Cruden Bay have lost only one match in their three openings games to lead Stonehaven by one point in League A.

Portlethen are top of League B on six points after two victories and two draws.

Murcar Links, who were beaten finalists the last time the competition was played two years ago, have two points after two opening draws.

ABERDEEN AND DISTRICT JUNIOR PENNANT LEAGUE

LEAGUE A

Aboyne 4, Stonehaven 4. Peterculter 0, Cruden Bay 8. Cruden Bay 8, Stonehaven 0. Banchory 4, Aboyne 4. Royal Aberdeen 6, Peterculter 2. Cruden Bay 7, Aboyne 1. Peterculter 6, Banchory 2. Aboyne 6, Royal Aberdeen 2. Stonehaven 7, Peterculter 1. Banchory 3, Stonehaven 5.

Remaining fixtures: Banchory v Royal Aberdeen. Stonehaven v Royal Aberdeen. Cruden Bay v Banchory. Aboyne v Peterculter. Royal Aberdeen v Cruden Bay.

Standings: 6pts – Cruden Bay; 5 – Stonehaven; 4 – Aboyne; 2 – Royal Aberdeen, Peterculter; 1 – Banchory.

LEAGUE B

McDonald Ellon 8, Newmachar 0. Westhill 4, Deeside 4. Portlethen 4, Westhill 4. Deeside 6, McDonald Ellon 2. Newmachar 4, Murcar Links 4. Newmachar 2, Portlethen 6. McDonald Ellon 6, Westhill 2. Deeside 5, Newmachar 3. Portlethen 4, Murcar Links 4. Portlethen 6, Deeside 2.

Remaining fixtures: Westhill v Murcar Links, Murcar Links v Deeside. McDonald Ellon v Portlethen. Newmachar v Westhill. Murcar Links v McDonald Ellon.

Standings: 6pts – Portlethen; 5 – Deeside; 4 – McDonald Ellon. 2 – Murcar Links, Westhill; 1 – Newmachar.

Senior meeting sees Royan shine

Royan Stuart won the North East Scotland Seniors Golf Association meeting at Insch.

Alford 19-handicapper Royan carded 41 Stableford points to win by three shots from James Watt, (17) of Northern.

Caledonian’s Dennis Black (11) was third on countback with 36 points.

Alford clubmates Stan Reid and James Stuart tied at the top at Oldmeldrum on 42 points.