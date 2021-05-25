Golf: Handicap section of Evening Express Champion of Champions starts with host of knife-edge ties

The opening round of the men’s Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap tournament threw up a host of cliffhanger finishes.

For no less than eight matches of the 24 matches went to the final green or into extra holes.

Three ties finished at the 19th after regulation play failed to find a winner. Cruden Bay’s Jon Roberts pipped Paul Whyte, of Meldrum House, Stephen Kidd, of Newburgh, lost out on home soil to Buckpool’s Daryl McGregor, and McDonald Ellon’s Craig Shaw edged out Braemar’s Gregor Dick.

Martin Forbes (Royal Aberdeen), John Sangster (Alford), Graeme Robertson (Northern), Michael Laird (Keith) and Iain McDonald (Pecten) all recorded one hole victories to book their place in the second round.

Caledonian 10-handicapper Andrew Findlay recorded the most comprehensive success of the first round with a 6&5 triumph against Aboyne’s John Duncan.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial law firm will provide a total of £1,600 of vouchers for all four men’s and women’s competitions on finals day at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS HANDICAP SECTION (sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

ROUND ONE

Matthew Downie (5) Inverallochy bt Bruce Urquhart (10) Peterhead 4&3; Martin Forbes (2) Royal Aberdeen bt Cameron Sutherland (8) Duff House Royal 1 hole; Chris Cooper (5) Murcar Links scr, Graham Leith (3) Dunecht House w/o; Gordon Laing (11) Tarland wo, Mark Cowie (9) Cullen Links scr; John Sangster (13) Alford bt Scott Imray (12) Auchenblae 1 hole; Graeme Robertson (5) Northern bt David McKendrick (8) Ballater 1 hole; Steve Black (6) Dunecht House wo, Darral Murray (2) Murcar Links scr; Arthur Mowatt (26) Auchenblae scr, Neil Bremner (1) Kintore w/o; Bruce Hay (9) Inverurie bt Callum Westland (5) Cruden Bay 2&1; Liam Ritchie (11) Inverallochy lost to Paul Sutherland (14) Auchmill 4&2; Stuart Sutherland (12) Trump International lost to Dale Allan (6) Fraserburgh 3&2; Ian Lowrie (3) Strathlene bt Scott Burnett (8) Maine 4&2; Alan Joss (5) Royal Aberdeen scr, Jason Hendry (7) Peterhead w/o; Graham Nicol (3) Huntly w/o, Scott Spence (10) Alford scr; Michael Laird (15) Keith bt John Massie (13) Lumphanan 1 hole; Jon Roberts (6) Cruden Bay bt Paul Whyte (6) Meldrum House 19th; Andrew Findlay (10) Caledonian bt John Duncan (0) Aboyne 6&5; Stephen Kidd (9) Newburgh lost to Daryl McGregor (10) Buckpool 19th; Craig Shaw (12) McDonald Ellon bt Gregor Dick (8) Braemar 19th; Stuart McKessick (5) Royal Tarlair bt George Ramsay (10) Oldmeldrum 6&4; Neil Grant (9) Dufftown wo, Scott Jennings (2) Meldrum House scr; Iain McDonald (7) Pecten bt David Cassie (9) Nigg Bay 1 hole; Roy Pirie (5) Caledonian bt John Angus (11) Hazlehead 5/3; Douglas Allan (7) Longside bt Aiden Gibb (7) Peterculter 4/3.

ROUND TWO (to be played by Monday, May 31).

David Smith (7) Dufftown v Douglas Allan (7) Longside; Michael Laird (15) Keith v Stewart Hay (4) Inverurie; Andrew Findlay (10) Caledonian v Sean Slattery (9) Gordonians; Jon Roberts (6) Cruden Bay v Tony Gallon (6) Royal Tarlair; Graeme Innes (8) Marine v Paul Sutherland (14) Auchmill; Bruce Hay (9) Inverurie v Roy Pirie (5) Caledonian; John Spiers (9) Hazlehead v Scott Forsyth (12) Longside; Gordon Laing (11) Tarland v Hans Grupping (12) Balmoral; Mark Whyte (5) Huntly v Raymond Sim (8) Rosehearty; Neil Grant (9) Dufftown v Daryl McGregor (10) Buckpool; Rod Phillips (14) Craibstone v Keith Thomson (8) Kintore; Jason Hendry (7) Peterhead v Liam Hadden (5) Bon Accord; Calvin Lee Wright (15) Buckpool v Patrick Fox (11) McDonald Ellon; Craig Shaw (12) McDonald Ellon v Alistair Donaldson (20) Torphins; Scott Anderson (12) Craibstone v Bruce Ledingham (7) Cullen Links; Graham Smith (6) Portlethen v Scott McBride (8) Banchory; John A Sim () Rosehearty v Stuart McKessick (5) Royal Tarlair; Kevin Murdoch (5) Stonehaven v Steve Black (6) Dunecht House; Neil Bremner (1) Kintore v Mark Stephen (11) Newburgh; Steven Fraser (13) Northern v Matthew Downie (5) Inverallochy; Graeme Robertson (5) Northern v Iain McDonald (7) Pecten; Alex McCaig (5) Strathlene v John Sangster (13) Alford; Andrew Cordiner (6) Portlethen v Martin Forbes (2) Royal Aberdeen; Fraser Proud (7) Deeside v Graham Nicol (3) Huntly; Kenny Harper (3) Defending champion v Graham Leith (3) Dunecht House; Jack O’Halloran (12) Ballater v Fraser Strachan (6) Banchory; Philip Davie (10) Peterculter v Alistair Davidson (12) Turriff; David Seivwright (16) Nigg Bay v Dylan Singer (10) Westhill; James Flett (2) Insch v Derek Johnston (14) Turriff; Peter Robertson (14) Westhill v Paul Stewart (9) Kemnay; Ian Lowrie (3) Strathlene v Dale Allan (6) Fraserburgh; Douglas Castell (6) Insch v James Anderson (4) Newmachar.

Murcar ladies land further silverware following men’s team’s success

Murcar Links have gone from strength to strength with a second team victory in three days.

After their men retained the Maitland Shield at Nigg Bay, their ladies won the scratch section at the Watt Duffus Trophy at Newburgh-on-Ythan.

Jasmine Mackintosh led the way with a gross 72 to lift the individual prize.

Newly-crowned Aberdeenshire Ladies County champion Rachel Polson, Sammy Fanthorpe and Donna Pocock were the other winning team members.

The Deeside quartet of Suzie MacLeod, Anne Harper, Suzanne Middleton and Thelma Beattie won the handicap section.

Meanwhile, Neil Mitchell won the North-east District’s Phillips Trophy at Peterhead on countback.

Bon Accord member Neil pipped Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) and Bryan Innes (Murcar Links) courtesy of a better second round after all three finished on two-over-par 142.

Neil opened with a four-over 74, but his second round of 68 secured victory.

Adam finished runner-up after a second round of 70 outscored Bryan’s 71.

Graham Somers will take a four-shot lead into the second and final round of the Aberdeen Senior Links Championship on Friday.

Bon Accord member Graham defied wet and windy conditions to card a four-over-par 75 at the Kings Links.

Caledonian pair Stewart Finnie and Alex Cruickshank are tied for second after opening 79s.

Elsewhere, the North-East of Scotland Senior Association’s meeting at Hazlehead’s Mackenzie course on Thursday has been cancelled due to temporary greens.

The association’s next meeting is at Oldmeldrum on Thursday, June 10.