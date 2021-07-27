Golf: Greg Ingram secures success representing two north-east clubs in the space of two weeks

Greg Ingram has had a couple of weeks to remember after flying the flag for two different clubs.

First, he helped Hazlehead lift the Journal Cup at Craibstone, and then Greg reached the last eight of the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament representing his home town club of Inverurie.

Greg edged out former two-time EE winner David Morrison, of Meldrum House, by two holes and now faces Cruden Bay’s Stewart McCulloch in the quarter-finals.

“It’s been a great few weeks, although I’m currently resting a wrist injury,” said Greg.

“Hopefully, it will recover in time for the busy few weeks ahead.

“I had a brilliant game with David, who has got the better of me in the two previous occasions we have met in the competition.

“He’s an impressive player and I knew I’d have to be at my best if I was to reach the next round.”

The two players exchanged holes with birdies galore until reaching the 16th tee all square.

That might have been different if Greg not called his father to bring a replacement electric trolley after David’s broke down on the sixth and he was left to push his large Tour bag.

Greg won the 16th to take a one-hole advantage before missing a 15-foot putt on the next to clinch the victory.

However, after David missed with a birdie attempt from 20ft at the last, Greg sealed the two-hole win by converting his birdie attempt from eight-feet.

Greg said: “There was some excellent golf played in the right manner. It could have gone either way and it is always fine margins that decide these matches.

“I’m obviously delighted to progress to the next round. I’ve never played Stewart before, but I’m looking forward to what will be a very tough match.

“I’m sure whoever wins will have earned it.”

The team element of the Journal Cup success also gave Greg reason to smile especially after recalling how turned his fortunes around when holing out for an eagle two from 80 yards.

“The Journal Cup win was great for Hazlehead, especially given the strength and number of other clubs represented.

“I knew our total would take a bit of beating as there are some really tricky holes at Craibstone.

“I was struggling during my round until the 14th where I was three-over, but I holed out from 80 yards for an eagle and birdied the next to get back to level par before finishing solidly.

“Greig Kennedy and Scott Main both played very well, so I was happy I didn’t let the team down and thrilled for the boys and the club.

“We get superb support from captain Ross Watt and the committee at the pennant games and events, so to have such a coveted trophy in the Hazlehead clubhouse is brilliant!”

Hazlehead’s 209 total beat runners-up Murcar Links by two shots with Bon Accord and Nigg Bay tied for third on 212.

Murcar Links set to make it a double

Murcar Links remain on target to add the Aberdeen Pennant League title to this season’s Maitland Shield success.

The Bridge of Don club booked their place in the semi-finals, against Royal Aberdeen at the Kings Links, with a 3.5-1.5 victory over Bon Accord.

Royal Aberdeen had previously defeated Hazlehead by the same scoreline.

Banchory will face Portlethen in the other semi-final at Royal Aberdeen.

Portlethen edged out Deeside on a four-hole countback after the teams drew 2.5-2.5, while Banchory overcame Stonehaven 3-2.

The semi-finals are at noon on Sunday, August 8, with the final at Nigg Bay on Sunday, September 12.

Buchan Firkin goes to Ross Cardno

Ross Cardno lifted the Buchan Firkin at Fraserburgh on a two-under-par 36-hole total of 138.

Home member Ross pipped Dunes professional Kris Nicol by a shot.

Cameron Black, of Royal Aberdeen, beat Bruce Wisely (Inverallochy) for third on countback after the pair tied on 142.

Another home player Craig Barbour won the main handicap prize on 137.