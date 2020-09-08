Golf: Frank’s happy to bow out after distinguished career as Deeside pro

Retiring professional Frank Coutts will lend a helping hand to find his successor at Deeside.

Frank, who is set to bow out next February, will provide support to the Bieldside club’s committee when they cast their eyes over the prospective candidates.

“I’ve been asked to help and it will be an honour and very fitting,” said Frank.

“I’ve enjoyed some wonderful times at Deeside Golf Club, starting with junior golf in the 1970s, to playing Tartan Tour golf in the ’90s, becoming director of golf and becoming Scottish Professional Golf Association captain in the last few years.

“There were many contributing factors over my decision to retire.

“I think 32 years is long enough and as my dad always said ‘you’ll know when it’s time to go’ and he was right.

“Deeside is a very successful club and I feel I have played my part as far as I could and that I would feel better leaving at the best time I can.

“The long hours at the age of 60 are starting to take their toll and I realised that it was time for a younger person to take over.

“Having a slower pace of life during the lockdown was appealing and, with my PGA captaincy coming to an end next February/March, it all makes sense.”

Frank, who missed his European Tour card by just a few shots after he turned pro in 1983, has no intention of resting on his laurels.

“I’m delighted that I will still be the service agent for Powakaddy, Motocaddy and Gulfstream for the north-east of Scotland,” he said.

“And I’m lucky enough to have an honorary membership at Deeside, so I’m looking forward to getting a chance to play regularly.”

FRANK COUTTS FACTFILE

l Became a Deeside member in 1970 before winning the junior club championship three years in a row.

l Scotland boys, youths, men from 1978-1983, which prevented him playing in club championship.

l British boys and youths (captain of the youths team at West Lancs).

l Played in Scotland’s six-man team in the European Championships in 1981 and 1983.

l Walker Cup reserve 1981.

l Turned pro in 1983 ahead of becoming assistant to Peter Smith at Murcar (1983-1987) and Murcar pro (1987-1989).

l Won the Kilspindie Assistants Championship 1985 setting a course record 62.

l Northern Open runner-up three times.

l Appointed Deeside professional in 1989 and director of golf in 2005.

l SPGA vice-captain in 2017 before becoming captain in February 2019.