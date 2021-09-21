Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions winner Adam Dunton vows to put on good defence of trophy on behalf of Ellon McDonald next season

Adam Dunton finally achieved one of his golfing goals when winning the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

Ellon member Adam, 31, was crowned this season’s winner after his opponent Stewart McCulloch, of Cruden Bay, was unable to play in the scheduled final due to injury.

Sales manager Adam said: “I’m delighted to win the Champions of Champions. Obviously, it was not the way I wanted, but these things happen.

“The tournament has always been a target for me. To get your name on the trophy, you have to be on top of your game for the whole season.

“It was especially harder this year as there were more matches due to the previous year’s champions also being included.

“It’s a perfect way to end the season and I’ll try to make a good defence of the trophy next year on behalf of Ellon.”

Adam’s winning run included a 19th hole win over Ian Welsh at Nigg Bay, a 3&2 victory over Nicholas Macandrew (Royal Aberdeen), and a 5&4 success against Neil Thomson, of Fraserburgh.

Russell Foster was the previous Ellon member to lift the silverware after defeating Graham Donaldson, of Inverurie, by 3&2 in the 1998 final at Banchory.

The Champion of Champions was again sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial firm donated £1,600 for the two men’s and two women’s competitions.

Keith’s Michael Laird can’t wait to go through Champion of Champions experience all over again

Michael Laird and Emma Logie are the toast of Keith Golf Club after bringing home the Evening Express Champion of Champions silverware.

Self-employed mechanic Michael, 48, was crowned the men’s handicap champion while Emma lifted the equivalent ladies’ title.

Michael admitted he was disappointed that he could not play in the final after his opponent Dylan Singer, of Westhill, had to withdraw due to illness.

Michael, who has been a Keith member for four years, said: “I really enjoyed playing in the Champions of champions. I enjoy the matchplay format.

“It was great meeting people and playing different courses. I would also like to thank everyone involved in making the competition happen.

“Being awarded the win by default was not the way I wanted the competition to end.

“I would rather have played Dylan, but it is great that Keith have two champions in myself and Emma.

“It will help raise the profile of the club and also attract more of our members to want to play in the tournaments.

“I got a few words of encouragement from some of the members, my partner Gail and golfing buddy Neil.

“I’m really looking forward to defending my title next year and having the chance to play more new golfers and enjoy new courses.”

Michael beat both Lumphanan’s John Massie and Stewart Hay, of Inverurie, by one hole in his opening two matches.

A 5&3 victory over another Inverurie member Bruce Hay set up a one-hole success over Calvin Lee-Wright (Buckpool) in the fourth round.

In his quarter-final, Michael was taken to extra holes before overcoming Buckpool’s Daryl McGregor at the 19th, before he defeated Liam Hadden (Bon Accord) by 5&4 in the semi-finals.