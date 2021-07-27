Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions inaugural ladies’ event reaches last eight stage

Three matches went to the final green in the third round of the inaugural ladies’ Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap tournament.

Kathleen Spence, of Oldmeldrum, faces another away tie in the quarter-finals against Olive Robb at Murcar Links after pipping Kathleen Livingstone at Inverallochy by one hole.

Aifric Twomey will also be on her travels again after defeating Sheena McKay by the same score at Longside.

Aberdeen Ladies member Aifric will take on Angela Anderson at Dunecht for a place in the semi-finals.

Peterculter’s Susan Still, another one hole winner against Insch’s Diane McLean, will again have home advantage in the last eight when she tees off against Emma Logie, of Keith.

ROUND THREE RESULTS

Kathleen Livingstone (21) Inverallochy lost to Kathleen Spence (29) Oldmeldrum one hole. Susan Still (18) Peterculter bt Diane Maclean (16) Insch one hole. Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House by Fiona Nicol (25) Fraserburgh 2&1.

Marie McCallum (24) Duff House Royal bt Angie Craig (16) Portlethen 4&3. Patricia Smith (19) Strathlene scr, Lorna Whyte (20) Meldrum House wo. Sheena McKay (25) Longside lost to Aifric Twomey (14) Aberdeen Ladies one hole.

Emma Logie (5) Keith bt Hazel Lamb (21) Portlethen 5&3. Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links bt Mairi Harper (24) Insch 2&1.

QUARTER-FINALS

Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links v Kathleen Spence (29) Oldmeldrum.

Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House v Aifric Twomey (14) Aberdeen Ladies.

Maria McCallum (24) Duff House Royal v Lorna Whyte (20) Meldrum House.

Susan Still (18) Peterculter v Emma Logie (5) Keith.

Sheena and Julie set new records on north-east courses

Sheena Wood and Julie Lees hit scintillating form when both set course records in the North-east.

Aberdeen Ladies member Sheena carded a three-under-par 73 off the red tees at Balgownie, while Julie also matched a three-under total when returning a 70 at Westhill.

That round was all the more remarkable as Julie had just recovered from Covid.

Julie said: “I had not played for a month and wasn’t sure if I would manage to walk 18 holes never mind beat my previous record of 71.

“I was just relaxed, because I hadn’t played for so long, and it was only my playing partners Sally Collinson and Nicky Gold who realised I could break my previous score.”

Sheena was also surprised by her achievement after getting off to a slow start.

“I started par, bogey, par, bogey and it wasn’t looking like a good score was on its way,” said Sheena, who was partnered by Ellie Whyte.

“I picked up a shot at the fourth and added further birdies at the eighth, 12th, 14th and 17th, but never dropped another shot, which shows you never to give up.

“I have just been selected to play in the Scottish Vets team at Glenbervie next month, so hopefully my good form will continue until then.”

Sheena set the previous record of 74 at Balgownie in 2016 and has also held course records at Ellon McDonald, Kintore, Royal Tarlair and Westhill.

HOW THE RECORDS WERE BROKEN

Par: 434 453 544 434 553 535 = 73

Julie: 334 454 445 533 552 434 = 70 (three-under)

Par: 553 545 435 435 454 435 = 76

Sheena: 563 635 425 434 444 425 = 73 (three-under)

Alford’s Ian Pirie takes senior event

Ian Pirie won the North East Scotland Seniors Golf Association meeting at Inverurie.

Alford 15-handicapper Ian carded 42 Stableford points to win by four shots.

Northern’s Frank Booth (15) pipped Andrew Bothwell (10) for second on countback after both players carded 38 points.

Members will play for the Gordon Forbes Trophy at Duff House Royal on Thursday.

Telephone Bob O’Rawe on 01224 485802 for tee-times.