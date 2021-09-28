Alan Brown: Europe in need of Ryder Cup revamp after drubbing by US in Wisconsin

The European post-mortem into the Whipping at Whistling Straits started even before the Americans had shrugged off their celebratory hangovers.

The United States’ record 19-9 Ryder Cup victory in Wisconsin was so emphatic that it casts a dark shadow over Europe’s hopes of regaining the trophy in Italy in 2023.

The Americans, bristling with eight of the world’s top 10 in their ranks, were considered only equals by some because Europe’s close team bonding would make up the shortfall.

Wrong. The United States simply outclassed their opponents.

In Europe’s defence, the usual 60-40 split of the rival fans was heavily anchored in favour of the Americans due to Covid travel restrictions.

It must have been difficult for the European players to perform with hardly any friendly faces greeting them as they shuffled from green to tee.

That aside, Europe’s challenge creaked from the off and the die was cast during the opening session.

Euro captain Padraig Harrington did little wrong. He could have selected Justin Rose as a wild card, but one player would not have changed anything … such was the gulf in class.

He played the cards he was dealt, but too many of his troops were out of form or simply unable to halt the American juggernaut.

Only World No1 Jon Rahm, with fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia hanging on to his coattails, showed anything that could worry the Americans.

Lessons must be learned.

In 2014, the United States left Gleneagles with their tails between their legs.

A 16.5-11.5 drubbing in Scotland sparked in-house bickering ahead of the Americans making a wholesale revamp to their selection process.

Sunday’s drubbing proves they have discovered a method of selecting the right players on top of their game at the right time for battle.

Now it appears Europe must do it same if they are to have any hope of fending off this new breed of exhilarating American talent in Rome.

Peterculter event open to late entries

Late entries are being accepted for the Peterculter Mixed Texas Scramble on Saturday on 01224 734994.

What’s on locally and further afield in the coming months?

MEN

SEPTEMBER

28-30 – Aberdeenshire Coast Links Championship, Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and Cruden Bay.

OCTOBER

2 – Alness. Golspie. Huntly. Inverurie. Newmachar (Swailend).

3 – Boat of Garten. Panmure.

9 – Brora. Inverallochy. Westhill Stableford.

10 – Fortrose and Rosemarkie.

NORTH-EAST WOMEN

SEPTEMBER

27-Oct 1 – Legacy Cup at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Crieff and Blairgowrie.

OCTOBER

2 – Alness.

JUNIORS

SEPTEMBER

28-30 – SGF Fairmont Boys and Girls (Torrance).

OCTOBER

2-3 – Royal Dornoch.

3 – Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League – Spence Trophy and Conveners’ outing at Deeside.

SENIOR MEN

SEPTEMBER

27-28 – Golf in Scotland Champions Tour at Gleneagles.

OCTOBER

7 – Oldmeldrum.

NORTH-EAST OF SCOTLAND SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION SEPTEMBER

30 – Murcar Links and Strathbathie (annual meeting).

OCTOBER

7 – Champion of Champions at Ballater.

SENIOR WOMEN

27-28 – Golf in Scotland Champions Tour at Gleneagles.

MIXED

OCTOBER

2 – Ballater greensomes. Newmachar Stableford (Swailend).

TEAMS

SEPTEMBER

28 – Longside (4).

OCTOBER

2 – Fortrose and Rosemarkie (4). McDonald Ellon (4). Peterculter (4). Oldmeldrum (4). Tarland (4).

3 – Alford (4). Arbroath (4). Hopeman (4). Strathmore (4).

4-6 – Highland Golf Links at Nairn, Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart (3).

9 – Cullen (4). Leven Links men (4). Muir of Ord (3). Newtonmore (4).

10 – Aboyne (4). Buckpool (4). Golspie (4).