Golf: Entry deadline nears for Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments

There are just 10 days left to enter this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions competitions.

The closing date for entries to the inaugural women’s scratch and handicap tournaments plus the men’s equivalent competitions, sponsored by Aberdein Considine, is Friday March 12.

North-east District Golf Association secretary George Young has sent this year’s entry forms to all the affiliated clubs, but with clubhouses closed now due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, some entries may be delayed.

All the 2019 champions who were in last year’s draws before the competitions were called off will go straight in the this year’s draws.

2020 winners who have entered this season’s Champion of Champions

Ladies’ scratch

Buckpool – Sandra Farquhar (8).

Cruden Bay – Lynne Terry (11).

Inverurie – Kelly Guthrie (4).

Newburgh – Maureen McFarlane (8).

Oldmeldrum – Jan Lyne (8).

Portlethen – Sarah Ritchie (5).

Strathlene – Margaret Sievwright (5).

Ladies’ handicap

Duff House Royal – Lorna Lorimer (20).

Inverallochy – Fiona Byiers (26).

Inverurie – Jacqueline Guthrie (19).

Kemnay – Anne Cheyne (11).

Meldrum House – Fay Watterson (17).

Oldmeldrum – Kathleen Spence (29).

Peterhead – Isabel Philips (18).

Portlethen – Hazel Lamb (21).

Strathlene – Patricia Smith (19).

Men’s scratch

Ballater – Robert Carr (2).

Buckpool – Owen Coull (1).

Caledonian – Graeme Meade (3).

Cruden Bay – Chris Gilbert (+3.3).

Deeside – Kevin Willox (+2).

Huntly – Graham Grant (2).

Inverurie – Greg Ingram (0).

Lumphanan – Callum Cromar (2).

Meldrum House – Terry Mathieson (+1).

Northern – Cameron Johnstone (0).

Oldmeldrum – Eric Thomson (5).

Peterhead – Adam Burnett (1).

Portlethen – Lewis Shand (+1).

Royal Aberdeen – Nick Macandrew (+1).

Men’s handicap

Ballater – David McKendrick (8).

Braemar – Gregor Dick (8).

Buckpool – Calvin Lee Wright (15).

Caledonian – Andrew Findlay (10).

Cruden Bay – Callum Westland (5).

Duff House Royal – Cameron Sutherland (8).

Dunecht House – Graham Leith (3).

Huntly – Graham Nicol (3).

Inverallochy – Matthew Downie (5).

Inverurie – Stewart Hay (4).

Kemnay – Paul Stewart (9).

Kintore – Neil Bremner (1).

Lumphanan – John Massie (13).

Marine – Scott Burnett (8).

Meldrum House – Scott Jennings (2).

Newburgh – Mark Stephen (11).

Northern – Steven Fraser (13).

Oldmeldrum – George Ramsay (10).

Peterhead – Bruce Urquhart (10).

Portlethen – Graham Smith (6).

Royal Aberdeen – Martin Forbes (2).

Royal Tarlair – Tony Gallon (6).

Strathlene – Ian Lowrie (3).

Tarland – Gordon Laing (11).

Names of the men and women for both the scratch and handicap events should be sent to George at info@sgunortheast.net