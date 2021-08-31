Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Golf: Duff House Royal’s Marie goes from total novice to Evening Express Champion of Champions final in five years

By Alan Brown
31/08/2021, 11:45 am
Marie McCallum of Duff House Royal.
Marie McCallum has only been playing golf for five years but she has already achieved more than many will in a lifetime.

Duff House Royal member Marie had a hole-in-one just weeks after taking up the sport and this year she has reached the final of the inaugural ladies’ Champion of Champions handicap tournament.

Now self-employed hairdresser Marie, 52, is set to face Keith’s Emma Logie on the Evening Express finals day at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12, after beating Angela Anderson (Dunecht House) by 7&6 in the semi-final.

Marie said: “I can’t believe I’ve reached the final.

“If I were to win the Champion of Champions, it would be the biggest thing that I have achieved in my life!

“I only took up golf five years ago and there’s no doubt that I’ve been bitten by the golf bug.

“I had a hole-in-one at the 13th hole with one of the Duff House greenkeepers Norman Yates way back in 2016 and I couldn’t believe that.

“The following year I had a net 62, which I believe is one of the lowest net scores achieved by a lady at the club.

“Then I beat Louise Anderson, the club champion, in the Findlay Cup final, so I’ve had a great run.

“It was a handicap competition, so Louise was giving me a few shots, but it has done wonders for my confidence.

“I started the season with my handicap at 19 and its down to 16, so I’ve had a good season, but reaching the Champion of Champions final is the pinnacle.”

Marie beat Craibstone’s Debbie Milne by 3&1 in her opening match before overcoming Angie Craig (Portlethen) by 4&3 ahead of reaching the latter stages.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine who are providing £1600 of vouchers.

The finals of the men’s scratch and handicap plus the ladies’ scratch and handicap will be played at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

Hazlehead No.1 closed for event

Hazlehead’s MacKenzie course will be closed on Thursday and Friday to stage a charity event.

The Pines will also be closed until 9am on Friday.

Times at the Kings Links on the same days are currently on hold, but may be released tomorrow.