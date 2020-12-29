Golf: Down time for Aberdeen’s European Tour pro David Law – but focus still on improving

David Law admits he has relished relaxing with his family during the festive season.

But it was not all pure pleasure as the Aberdonian has been fine-tuning his game ahead of the new European Tour season.

“It’s been great to be home with my wife Natasha as our daughter Penelope had her second birthday just before Christmas,” said David, 29, who had a top-25 finish in the South African Open.

“But it hasn’t all been rest… I’ve been working hard on my game with my coach Alan McCloskey both here in the north-east and at his base at Bothwell Castle.

“I felt my driving and putting had fallen short of the standard I wanted, so, hopefully, the changes we have implemented will pay dividends.

“Obviously, 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone and there have been plenty of challenges.

“I maybe didn’t manage to produce the results I was seeking, but I felt there were individual rounds that were very pleasing.

“I can look back on those positives and take them with me into next year.”

A sizzling 64 in the first round of the British Masters at Close House in July will be high on those memories.

The seven-under-par round earned him the overnight lead before eventually finished joint 38th behind Italian winner Renato Paratore.

David is set to exchange frosty North-east mornings for Middle East heat starting with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from January 21-24.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi,” said David. “The course suits my eye and the greens are usually firm and the fairways pretty narrow.”

The second Middle East tournament is the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club from January 28-31, ahead of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club from February 4-7.

Earlier this month, the European Tour confirmed there will be at least 42 events during the 2021 season with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship one of four premium events worth $8 million.

The other three are July’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club near North Berwick, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September and the season-ending Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Tour also has 18 events that were postponed or cancelled during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic returning to the schedule.