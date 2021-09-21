Golf: Delight for Portlethen as they claim Aberdeen Pennant League glory

Clark Brechin is delighted that Portlethen have ended their 10-year wait to win the Aberdeen Pennant League.

Portlethen defeated Murcar Links 3.5-1.5 at Nigg Bay in the final to complete a memorable double after their youngsters clinched the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League.

Clark, 40, winner of the Jaffrey Cup at Craibstone earlier this year, said: “We are obviously delighted and proud to have won the Pennant League this year against a strong Murcar team.

“Along with our Juniors winning their pennant league, too, it caps a fantastic season for the club.

“The final was always going to be a very close encounter and so it proved with every match going to at least the 17th hole.”

Bryan Innes and Terry Mathieson put the first point on the board for Murcar after pipping Ben Murray and Lewis Shand by one hole.

But that was as good as it got for Murcar.

Their second pairing of Ewan MacDonald and Ewan Orr did manage a halve with Graham Innes and Dylan Smith.

Portlethen finished strongly with 2&1 victories in the three final pairings to claim the honours.

Clark and David Bryden defeated Anthony Bews and Ian Galbraith, Robbie Murdoch and Scott Watson overcame Alan Holbrook and Neil McKinnon, while the vital winning point was secured by Gary Esson and Keith Horne in the last match against Ronnie Brechin and Corin Stewart.

Portlethen defeated Cruden Bay 5-3 in the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League final at Deeside earlier this year.

Murcar victory in Jubilee Shield

Meanwhile, Murcar Links won the Jubilee Shield tournament played on home soil.

Their eight-man team totalled 255 Stableford points to defeat runners-up Deeside (228), with Bon Accord third on 219.

SCORES:

255 – Murcar Links (Richard Thomson 32, Ross Kane 36, Greg Walker 36, Kenneth MacLeod 20, Alan Slessor 33, Sandy Morton 30, Matthew Mitchell 30, Ross MacGregor 38 .

228 – Deeside (S Kelman 34, W Skene 31, M Lynas 27, T Rennie 28, F Stewart 17, J Lord 32, J Loggie 30, S Robertson. 29).

219 – Bon Accord (C Treasurer 25, J McKechnie 36, L McWilliam 25, L Hadden 31, D Quarmby 25, S Allison 30, K Harper 22, W Guyan 25).

214 – Caledonian.

213 – Royal Aberdeen.

212 – Nigg Bay.

209 – Portlethen.

201 – Newmachar (only seven players).

182 – Northern.

Gordon and Ryan score aces

Gordon Chalmers had his first hole-in-one at the 230-yard 11th hole at Torphins with a three-wood.

Gordon was partnered by Les Sutherland, while playing against Banchory pairing Brian Tilley and Russell Black.

Elsewhere, Meldrum House member Ryan Sinclair scored a hole-in-one on his home course’s 155 yard sixth hole using a nine-iron.

Ryan was partnered by fellow Meldrum House member Doug Melvin.