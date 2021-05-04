Golf: Defending champions Murcar Links square off against fellow north-east clubs as Maitland Shield returns

Defending champions Murcar Links will be chasing their seventh Maitland Shield title since 2008 at Nigg Bay next week.

Murcar defeated home club Banchory by four holes in the 2019 final, but were unable to defend the foursomes team title last year due to Covid.

The Bridge of Don club are set to rely on the same four players who sealed success when they open their campaign on Monday night.

Bryan Innes, Terry Mathieson, Corin Stewart and Anthony Bews are expected to tee off against Stonehaven in the third match.

Bryan and Terry defeated the Banchory pairing of Roy Black and Marc Lawrence by three holes in the final two years ago.

Anthony and Corin also added a one-hole victory over Iain Taylor and Ben Read.

Bryan said: “We’re all looking forward to playing competitive golf again and trying to defend the shield.

“We’ve enjoyed many successes in the tournament and have been fortunate to have a strong set of players to choose from.

“Foursomes is very demanding, meaning that you cannot carry anyone during the week.

“We sorely missed it last season and it is a nice way to start the season.

“Here’s hoping we can get a full calendar of golf this season.”

Hosts Nigg Bay will have to wait until the following night to start their challenge when they entertain Bon Accord on Tuesday, while runners-up Banchory face Deeside in the last match on Monday.

NEXT WEEK’S MAITLAND SHIELD FIXTURES AT NIGG BAY (from 5pm)

MONDAY, MAY 10 – Craibstone v Northern; Auchmill v Portlethen; Murcar Links v Stonehaven; Deeside v Banchory.

TUESDAY, MAY 11 – Hazlehead bye; Bon Accord v Nigg Bay; Newmachar v Caledonian.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 – Royal Aberdeen v Craibstone or Northern; Auchmill or Portlethen v Murcar Links or Stonehaven; Deeside or Banchory v Hazlehead; Bon Accord or Nigg Bay v Newmachar or Caledonian.

THURSDAY, MAY 13 – Semi-finals.

FRIDAY, MAY 14 – Final.

MAITLAND SHIELD SQUADS

PETERCULTER scratched.

AUCHMILL – Paul Bowman, Jim Christie, Barry Duncan, Johnny Gregor, Graeme Hay, Gary Mennie.

BANCHORY – Marc Lawrence, Adam Lindsay, Craig Lindsay, Blair Milne, Ben Reid, Marc Vass.

BON ACCORD – Matthew Dunn, Barrie Edmond, Matthew Greig, Neil Mitchell, Matthew Smith, Graham Somers.

CALEDONIAN – Matty Beattie, Stewart Finnie, Graeme Meade, Levi Ross, Walter Ross, Stuart Whyte.

CRAIBSTONE – Jon Bodicoat, John Borthwick, Paul Reid, Andrew Smith, Ian Still, Craig Wilkinson.

DEESIDE – Jason Bruce, Jamie Hall, Mark Halliday, David Macklin, Tom Rennie, Steven Smith, Kevin Willox.

HAZLEHEAD – Greg Ingram, Jack Pirie, Greg Kennedy, Scott Main, Douglas Elrick, Shaun Wilson.

MURCAR LINKS – Anthony Bews, Alan Holbrook, Bryan Innes, Terry Mathieson, Corin Stewart, Adrian Styles.

NEWMACHAR – James Anderson, Neil Campbell, Paul D’Arcy, Steve Gauld, Mike Lynch, Scott Petrie.

NIGG BAY – Steve Bennett Jnr, Ryan Forbes, Steven Jamieson, Tyler Ogston, Ian Welsh, Zac Wood.

NORTHERN – Phil Benson, Cameron Johnstone, Graeme Mitchell, Craig Ross, Barry Somers.

PORTLETHEN – Clark Brechin, Gary Esson, Keith Horne, Ben Murray, Donald Smith, Finlay Wallace.

ROYAL ABERDEEN – Craig Leith, Donald Macandrew, Nic Macandrew, Sam MacNeill, Mike Wilson, Niall Young.

STONEHAVEN – Steve Guzik, Graeme McFarlane, Kevin Murdoch, Kevin Riddell, Adam Smith, Stuart Wright.

Further feelgood factor at Westhill as new club shop opens doors

Westhill members have received a boost after a new golf shop was launched in their clubhouse.

Ryan Bruce Golf opened on the day clubhouses reopened last week, fuelling an extra feelgood factor at the Aberdeenshire club.

Club captain Alan McCue said: “It’s great to be welcome Ryan Bruce to Westhill Golf Club.

“We are thrilled that he has chosen to open his shop in our clubhouse.

“It’s stocked with a fantastic range of products and will enhance what we offer to our members and visitors.”

Ryan, 20, aims to use his previous working experience as an assistant at Maverston and Peterculter.

“I have some great memories at my previous clubs and hope to call on those days at Westhill,” said Ryan.

“Last November, I was approached by captain Ross McDonald and Alan, who was vice-captain at the time, and was impressed with their plans for the shop and club.

“Building work, which included knocking down a partition wall, started in January ahead of ordering stock from the likes of Glenmuir, Sunderland, Skechers, Srixon and Callaway.

“We had planned to open in March, but the continued Covid restrictions put a spanner in the works.

“It’s a great opportunity for me with massive responsibilities, but with dedication and hard work, I’m up for the challenge.

“I’m impressed with the goals of the club and am looking forward to a long and successful future at Westhill.”

Alan added: “While Covid has been challenging for all, it is nice to see that golf is being viewed as a healthy and popular option.

“We had lots of membership enquiries in the early part of 2021 and as a result our membership numbers are really good.”

What’s on this week

MEN

MAY

4 – Panmure pairs.

6 – Oldmeldrum.

6-7 – Scoring Club Fife Open at Kingsbarns.

8 – Alford. Alness. Fraserburgh. Peterhead. Scotscraig.

9 – Huntly greensomes. Wick.

NORTH-EAST WOMEN

MAY

4 – Panmure pairs.

6 – Moray. Oldmeldrum.

7 – Inverness greensomes.

9 – Leven pairs. Lundin.

ABERDEENSHIRE LADIES COUNTY GOLF ASSOCIATION MAY

6 – Aboyne.

JUNIOR TOUR

MAY

8 – Southerness.

SENIOR MEN

MAY

3-6 – Nairn Dunbar 4-Day.

4 – Edzell pairs. Fairmont St Andrews.

5 – Leven Thistle.

6 – Cullen. Moray.

7 – Muir of Ord Stableford. The Nairn. Trump International. Ullapool.

7-8 – Scottish Seniors at Duff House Royal.

NORTH-EAST OF SCOTLAND SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION FIXTURES MAY

6 – Ballater.

BUCHAN SENIOR MEN

MAY

6 – Cruden Bay.

CENTRAL ABERDEENSHIRE DISTRICT SENIORS

MAY

4 – Alford.

SENIOR WOMEN

MAY

3-6 – Nairn Dunbar 4-Day.

7 – Insch greensomes.

BUCHAN SENIOR LADIES

MAY

6 – Peterhead.

MIXED

MAY

5-7 – Mixed Pairs Cup at Castle Course, Dukes, St Andrews and Carnoustie.

9 – Kinross. Maverston. Muir of Ord greensomes. Murcar Links.

TEAMS

MAY

8 – Inverness men (4).

9 – Edzell (4). Inverurie men (4). Kirriemuir women (3).

SCOTTISH GOLF

MAY

7 – Scottish Medal Finals East, Craigmillar Park.

SCOTTISH PGA

MAY

5 – Ayrshire Hospice Pro-Am.

6 – 30th Portpatrick Charity Pro-Am.