Golf: Defending champion Barrie Edmond makes statement of intent in Aberdeen Links Championship opener

Defending champion Barrie Edmond had the most emphatic win during the opening round of Aberdeen Links Championship matches this year.

Barrie, who defeated Matt Dunn in the last Links final two years ago, overcame 2018 Links champion Stuart Whyte, of Caledonian, by 7&5.

Barrie’s Bon Accord clubmate Neil Mitchell, winner of the Phillips Trophy at Peterhead last weekend, won 4&3 against Caledonian’s Walter Ross.

The Links Championship was cancelled last year due to Covid.

LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

(Abbreviations: A – Auchmill; BA – Bon Accord; C – Caledonian; D – Deeside; ML – Murcar Links; N – Northern; RA – Royal Aberdeen).

C Somers (BA) bt G Somers (BA) 2&1; W Ross (C) lost to N Mitchell (BA) 4&3; B Innes (ML) bt W West (N) 4&2; M Thomson (BA) bt C Clark (N) 1 up; B Edmond (BA) bt S Whyte (C) 7&5; C McBain (N) lost to M Reid (N) 3&2; S Finnie (C) lost to R Evett (D) 3&2; M Smith (BA) bt P Benson (N) 6&4.

TOMORROW’S QUARTER-FINALS

(From 4.33pm) – C Somers v N Mitchell; B Innes v M Thomson; B Edmond v M Reid; R Evett v M Smith.

HANDICAP SHIELD

W Smith (BA) lost to S Kelly (BA) 1up; G Meade (C) w/o P Coutts (BA) scr; J Macgregor (C) bt T Gray (RA) 20th; G Robertson (N) lost to R Allerton (BA) 3&2; S Allison (BA) lost to G Nicholson (N) 5&4; D Forbes (C) bt S Kennedy (N) 6&5; G McBeath (C) lost to N Walker (N) 2&1; R Davidson (C) bt L Hadden (BA) 6&4.

TOMORROW’S QUARTER-FINALS

(From 5.05pm) – S Kelly v G Meade; J McGregor v R Allerton; G Nicholson v D Forbes; N Walker v R Davidson.

MURRAY CUP

S Middleton (C) bt T Butler (N) 1up; D McKenzie (BA) lost to K Harper (BA) 1up; D Wright (A) bt M Ogston (N) 1up; P McKenzie (N) lost to D Henderson (N) 3&1; D Quarmby (BA) bt L Bell (BA) 4&3; A Greig (BA) bt W Shand (BA) 3&2; F Laing (N) w/o R Greive (BA) scr; M Davidson (N) lost to S Lynch (N) 4&3.

TOMORROW’S QUARTER-FINALS

(From 5.36pm) – S Middleton v K Harper; D Wright v D Henderson; D Quarmby v A Greig; F Laing v S Lynch.

Graham scratches 27-year itch with senior title win

© Supplied by Alan Brown

Graham Somers has lifted the Aberdeen Senior Links Championship for the first time.

Bon Accord member Graham, 64, added a one-over-par 72 to his opening 75 for a two-shot victory on a 147-aggregate.

Caledonian’s Stewart Finnie finished runner-up after rounds of 79 and 70 for a 149-total.

Graham said: “The first round was played in unbelievably bad weather.

“It was very windy, combined with heavy rain.

“I played with Stewart and Caledonian’s Alex Cruickshank and hit driver, three-wood and a wedge to the 350-yard hole!

“However, I played solidly on the day and finished four shots ahead.

“Fortunately, the second round was played in mild weather with no rain!

“I shot 72, but overall I was happy to have played steady over the two rounds.

“I’m delighted to be a links champion at last as I lost out in the 1994 scratch final to Stewart.

“I’m also very proud to have beaten such a strong field.”

Peterculter’s Scott Spiers (82, 68) pipped Alex (79, 71) for third courtesy of his better second round after both players tied on 150.

JAMES HUNTER TROPHY: 1 Graham Somers (Bon Accord) 147; 2 Stewart Finnie (Caledonian) 149; 3 Scott Spiers (Peterculter) 150.

FRED SUTHERLAND SHIELD (handicap): 1 George Martin (Bon Accord) 139; 2 Scott Spiers (Peterculter) (141 better second round), 3 Dave Morgan (Peterculter) 141.

VIC BON TROPHY (over 65s): 1 George Martin (Bon Accord) 139: 2 Gordon McCombie (Peterculter) 150; 3 Benny Lumsden (Northern) 152.