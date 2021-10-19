Golf: Deeside Juniors in Off The Tee Trophy success

Deeside juniors ended their season on a high by winning the Off The Tee Trophy on home soil.

The Bieldside youngsters defeated Newmachar at the first extra hole in the final following a seven-hole win over Aboyne in their semi-final.

The opening Newmachar pairing of Jack Spark and Callum Durward had defeated Michael Black and Will Chambers by two holes.

However, Deeside’s Oli Blackadder and Ollie Robertson beat Dillon Watt and Evan Walker by the same score to square the match.

In a thrilling finish, both Deeside’s pairings fired their tee-shots at the par three 19th to within three feet of the hole to set up two winning birdies.

Deeside junior convener Ian McPherson said: “It’s wonderful to celebrate success in the last local event of the season, especially the way both pairs responded to the pressure of extra holes.”

“It was extremely pleasing, because our second string of Oli and Ollie were aged just 12 and 13 and have very bright futures.”

The two younger players had made the difference in Deeside’s semi-final against Aboyne by securing a decisive nine-hole success.

Newmachar defeated Royal Aberdeen by four holes in the other semi-final.

OFF THE TEE AT DEESIDE

SEMI-FINALS

ROYAL ABERDEEN BEAT NEWMACHAR BY 4 HOLES

Robbie Bothwell, Mark Corray 0, Jack Spark, Callum Durward 0; Findlay Black, Jack Brocklebank 0, Dillon Watt, Evan Walker 4.

DEESIDE BEAT ABOYNE BY 7 HOLES

Michael Black, Will Chambers 0, Reece Sim, Liam Harker 2; Oli Blackadder, Ollie Robertson 9, Nicholas Smith, Lorne McDonald 0.

FINAL

NEWMACHAR LOST TO DEESIDE AT THE 19TH

Jack Spark, Callum Durward 2, Michael Black, Will Chambers 0; Dillon Watt, Evan Walker 0, Oli Blackadder, Ollie Robertson 2.

Teams sought for Banchory’s indoor winter league

Time is running out to join the Indoor Golf Winter League at Banchory.

There are only a few spots are left for the 20-strong pairs event on the club’s virtual simulator.

Competition is flexible with the teams booking their own time in two-week periods between 9.30am and 4pm or Tuesday evenings.

Banchory director of golf operations Dean Vannet said: “The competition is ideal for keeping your game in shape over the winter.

“It’s competitive fun golf in a warm, dry environment, with no lost balls or slow play.

“Play is over nine holes on some of the best courses in the world and takes approximately an hour.”

For the cost of £200, players play eight world famous courses between now until February with the chance to win weekly, monthly and overall prizes.

The top six will then make the cut to play in the matchplay stages.

For more information, email proshop@banchorygolfclub.co.uk

Trump night golf times still available

Meanwhile, there’s still a chance to make light work of the challenge at Trump International next month.

For £50, you can play five holes in the dark using LED-illuminated golf balls, fairways and flags.

Times, sold as a four-ball, start at 4.30pm on Friday, November 19.

The cost also includes a burger at the Dunes Restaurant and Bar from 5.30pm.

For more information, telephone 01358 743300 or email bookings@trumpgolfscotland.com

Entries are also being accepted for the Mizuno Golf Pairs Winter Matchplay.

Early stages of the competition is regionalised so there a minimum amount of travel.

Pairs, who win their first four matches in the north-east between next month through to April, will have the choice of playing selected courses including Royal St George’s, Royal Lytham, Dumbarnie Links and Celtic Manor.

The cost is £49.99 per pair and the players do not need to be from the same club.

More details at golfpairs.com/products/match-play