Golf: Bryan Innes becomes first person outside four original clubs to lift Aberdeen Links Championship

Bryan Innes created a piece of history when clinching the Aberdeen Links Championship.

Murcar Links member Bryan became the first player from outwith the four original Links clubs to lift the coveted trophy after beating Matt Smith (Bon Accord) by 6 and 5 in the final.

Only players from Bon Accord, Caledonian, Northern and the defunct Victoria have previously had their names inscribed on the Links Championship prize.

The competition was opened up to players from clubs which participate in the Aberdeen Pennant League a few of years ago in a bid to bolster numbers.

Bryan, 51, said: “Winning the Links Championship was something I had been wanting to accomplish for a long time.

“It was the one remaining big title in the north-east which had eluded me and, after losing the 2017 final to Bon Accord’s Matt Greig, I did wonder if I was even going to succeed.

“There are so many different challenges – course set-up and unfamiliarity – added to the fact that are a number of very competitive players from the three links clubs.

“I have focused on my short game this year, something that I haven’t done for a while.

“There is already evidence that the work is beginning to pay off and certainly, in both the semi-final and final, my putting came to the fore.

“I didn’t play that well in the semi against Chris Somers. It was a tough windy night, but my putting was excellent.

“In the final against Matt, I hit the ball a lot better and was five-under for the 13 holes.”

The success comes on the back of rich vein of form which saw Bryan help Murcar win the Maitland Shield, before only losing out on countback to Bon Accord’s Neil Mitchell in the Phillips Trophy at Peterhead.

Bryan added: “After a win in the Maitland, matching the winning score at the Phillips Trophy and winning the Links, it has been a really good start to the season.

“Murcar head professional Gary Forbes has been working hard on my set-up and ball flight is a lot stronger and consequently it is feeding confidence and enjoyment to my game.

“Playing senior golf at international level, which starts at aged 50, is also on the schedule this year and it is simply a matter of focusing on my inputs, improving my short game and, hopefully, the results will come.”

Scratch final – Bryan Innes (Murcar) bt Matthew Smith (Bon Accord) 6&5.

Handicap final – Graeme Meade (Caledonian) bt David Forbes (Caledonian) 3&2.

Murray Cup final – Alex Greig (Bon Accord) bt David Henderson (Northern) 6&4.

Father and son duo having memorable season

Chris Somers lost in the Links Championship semis to eventual winner Bryan Innes, but he still had the last laugh over his dad Graham.

Newly-crowned Senior Links champion Graham was beaten 2&1 by Chris in the first round of the scratch tournament.

The Bon Accord pair still have plenty to cheer though as they have both had a hole-in-one this season.

Graham aced the 10th hole on the Pines course at Hazlehead.

Chris aced the 16th during his seven-under 64 which earned him the Royal Aberdeen Medal as the lowest Links Championship qualifier.