Golf: Braemar end 26-year wait for Deeside League crown

Braemar Golf Club have clinched the Deeside League for the first time in 26 years.

A 4-1 home victory over Peterculter earned Braemar an unassailable lead at the top of the table on 13 points.

Tarland are runners-up after finishing two points adrift.

Braemar captain John Kinsella said: “I’m delighted to have won the league for the first time, after such a long time for the club.

“We only have a small pool of players of about 14 to pick from.

“Their ages vary from 19 to 84 years and the camaraderie is fantastic.

“I’m sure all the Deeside League clubs will have simply enjoyed playing again this summer, despite the difficult times.

“We just hope it is not another 26 years until we win the league again!”

Deeside Golf Week format change

Demand for the Deeside Golf Week has called for a change of format next year.

The field will, for the first time, be split over two courses on the same day, but players will still have have the option of playing with their own partners.

The tournament, for men and women, will run from July 24-29 at Aboyne, Ballater, Banchory and Braemar.

Cost for the 72-hole Stableford event is £150.

Full details at royaldeesidegolfweek.co.uk