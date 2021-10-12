Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Golf: Braemar end 26-year wait for Deeside League crown

By Alan Brown
12/10/2021, 11:45 am
The Braemar team, which clinched the Deeside League with a 4-1 win over Peterculter. From left, Duncan Stewart, Duncan Smith Jr; Ian Hill, Austen Pirie, Ronnie Gray, Chris Snape, Dave Till, Derek Mutch, Steve McKay and Oliver Till.
Braemar Golf Club have clinched the Deeside League for the first time in 26 years.

A 4-1 home victory over Peterculter earned Braemar an unassailable lead at the top of the table on 13 points.

Tarland are runners-up after finishing two points adrift.

Braemar captain John Kinsella said: “I’m delighted to have won the league for the first time, after such a long time for the club.

“We only have a small pool of players of about 14 to pick from.

“Their ages vary from 19 to 84 years and the camaraderie is fantastic.

“I’m sure all the Deeside League clubs will have simply enjoyed playing again this summer, despite the difficult times.

“We just hope it is not another 26 years until we win the league again!”

Deeside Golf Week format change

Demand for the Deeside Golf Week has called for a change of format next year.

The field will, for the first time, be split over two courses on the same day, but players will still have have the option of playing with their own partners.

The tournament, for men and women, will run from July 24-29 at Aboyne, Ballater, Banchory and Braemar.

Cost for the 72-hole Stableford event is £150.

Full details at royaldeesidegolfweek.co.uk