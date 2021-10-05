Golf: Bon Accord club pairing lift North-east District’s Simmers Trophy

Barrie Edmond lifted the Simmers Trophy for a sixth time with a third different partner at Cruden Bay.

Bon Accord member Barrie teamed up with clubmate Chris Somers to card a three-under-par 67 to win by a shot from the home pairing of Hamish King and Callum Shea.

The Banchory pairing of Roy Black and Craig Lindsay were a further shot back in third.

Barrie said: “We are absolutely delighted and played well on a course that was in excellent condition.

“We got off to a quick start with birdies at second and third.

“We also made great pars at fourth and fifth then had tap-in birdies at the seventh and eighth.

“It was a just a case of staying away from the tough pins after that and trying to avoid any silly errors.

“Pars followed at the next few holes before another close-range birdie four at the 13th put us five-under.

“Further solid pars at the next four holes put us in great shape going up the last.

“Chris hit a 2-iron off the tee which went a little left then took a couple of bad bounces and finished less than two inches out of bounds.

“We eventually finished with a double bogey six, which was a shame after how we played.

“Then Chris and I were left with a nervous wait of around an hour to find out if we had won, so it was a great relief to find out that we had.

“It is the sixth time that I have won the trophy, but it is also a first win for Chris, who now has his name alongside his father on the trophy.

“His dad Graham also won it for Bon Accord when he teamed up with Steve Wheeler in 1996.

Barrie paired up with Matt Greig to take trophy home to Bon Accord in 2000, 2008, 2013 and 2017, and with Steve in 2003.

The Simmers Trophy was an individual competition from 1953 until it changed to a foursomes format in 1983.