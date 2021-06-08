Golf: Ben Murray leads the way as Evening Express Champion of Champions reaches third round

Ben Murray has ended the hopes of Mark Thomson completing an Evening Express Champion of Champions double this year.

Portlethen member Ben defeated 2017 champion Mark, of Kintore, by 5&4 to set up a third round match against the 2011 handicap winner Greg Ingram at Inverurie.

Ben, who on Sunday received a late call up to play in the British Amateur at The Nairn next week, said: “I took advantage of being drawn at home and drove and putted well.

“That set me up well and I was able to make seven birdies at the 14 holes we played.

“I haven’t met Greg or played Inverurie before, so it will be a real test and I’m sure I’ll need to do a fair bit of grinding if I’m to be successful.”

Three previous Champion of Champions scratch winners booked their place in the third round.

David Morrison, of Meldrum House, defeated Northern’s Cameron Johnstone to set up a home tie against Portlethen’s Lewis Shand.

Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) faces a trip to Cruden Bay to play Stewart McCulloch, while Stewart Finnie (Caledonian) is set to tee off against Scott Clarihew at Turriff.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial law firm will provide a total of £1,600 of vouchers for all four men’s and women’s competitions on finals day at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS 2021

SCRATCH

ROUND TWO RESULTS

Ian Welsh (2) Nigg Bay wo, Alex Allan (3) Auchmill scr. Justin Duff (0) Fraserburgh scr, Stewart McCulloch (1) Cruden Bay, wo. Ferghus Milne (+3) Banchory wo, Adam Giles (0) Alford scr. Graeme Meade (3) Caledonian lost to Nicholas Macandrew (+1) Royal Aberdeen 2&1. Ian Still (3) Craibstone lost to Andrew Ashley (0) Craibstone 1 hole. Kris Duncan (5) Dufftown bt Robert Carr (2) Ballater 1 hole. Drew Buchan (0) Peterhead lost to Neil Thomson (+2) Fraserburgh 2&1.

Gavin Duncan (2) Trump International lost to Anthony Bews (0) Murcar Links 2&1. James Flett (+1) Insch bt Graham Grant (2) Huntly 7&6. Kevin Stuart (4) Insch scr, Terry Mathieson (+1) Meldrum House wo. Michael Findlay (3) Cullen Links lost to Scott Clarihew (+2) Turriff 2&1. Scott Mitchell (9) Auchenblae scr, Brian Marshall (6) Lumphanan wo. Lewis Shand (+1) Portlethen bt Cameron Black (1) North-east Boys’ Matchplay champion 2&1. Martin Lawrence (+3) Newmachar bt Callum Cromar (2) Lumphanan 5&4.

Gregg Walker (1) Torphins scr, Barry Cruickshank (3) Spey Bay wo. Donald Hardman (5) Ballater lost to Alexander Wood (3) Royal Tarlair 4&3. Craig Bain (0) Duff House Royal lost to Chris Gilbert (+3) Cruden Bay 4&3. Greg Ingram (0) Inverurie bt Andrew McLure (3) Westhill 6&5. Ben Murray (0) Portlethen bt Mark Thomson (+2) Kintore 5&4. Bruce Wisely (+1) Inverallochy bt Graeme Hogg (0) Oldmeldrum 4&3. Owen Coull (1) Buckpool scr, Raymond Reid (5) Tarland wo. Lewis Morgan (0) Kemnay wo, Graham Green (3) Huntly scr. Derek Kelman (5) Dufftown bt Scott Byiers (4) Longside 6&5.

Kiran Nolan (0) Kemnay bt Corin Stewart (+2) Murcar Links at the 23rd. Craig Irvine (1) Stonehaven scr, Neil Main (1) Buckpool wo. Stewart Finnie (1) Caledonian wo, John Nicolson (2) Hazlehead scr. Gordon Lees (5) Balmoral lost to Barrie Edmond (+3) Defending champion 4&2.

Ruaridh Fenwick (1) North-east Boys’ Strokeplay champion bt Stephen Duncan (0) Rosehearty 3&2. Blair Moir (4) Keith dq, Kevin Willox (+2) Deeside dq. Andy McLeod (0) Aboyne bt Robert Cattanach (8) Auchenblae 2&1. Adam Dunton (+2) McDonald Ellon wo, Brian Slorach (2) Strathlene scr. David Morrison (+2) Meldrum House bt Cameron Johnstone (0) Northern 2&1.

ROUND THREE TIES (to be played by Monday, June 28)

Neil Thomson (+2) Fraserburgh v Kris Duncan (5) Dufftown. Andy McLeod (0) Aboyne wo. Raymond Reid (5) Tarland v Lewis Morgan (scr) Kemnay. David Morrison (+2) Meldrum House v Lewis Shand (+1) Portlethen. Brian Marshall (6) Lumphanan v James Flett (2) Insch. Ian Welsh (2) Nigg Bay v Adam Dunton (+2) McDonald Ellon.

Chris Gilbert (+3) Cruden Bay v Martin Lawrence (+3) Newmachar. Anthony Bews (+2) Murcar Links v Bruce Wisely (+1) Inverallochy. Scott Clarihew (+2) Turriff v Stewart Finnie (1) Caledonian. Ferghus Milne (+1 Banchory v Ruaridh Fenwick (1) NE Boys Strokeplay. Stewart McCulloch (scr) Cruden Bay v Barrie Edmond (+4) Defending champion.

Barry Cruickshank (3) Spey Bay v Andrew Ashley (0) Craibstone. Nicholas Macandrew (+1) Royal Aberdeen v Derek Kelman (5) Dufftown. Neil Main (1) Buckpool. v Alexander Wood (3) Royal Tarlair. Kirin Nolan (0) Kemnay v Terry Mathieson (+1) Meldrum House. Greg Ingram (0) Inverurie v Ben Murray (0) Portlethen.

Gary wins Usher Cup

Home player Gary Cruden carded a level par 70 to win the Usher Cup at Peterhead by a shot.

Scratch – 70 Gary Cruden. 71 Josh Bruce, Dru Buchan. Section 0-12 – 66 Gordon Stephen. 68 William Buchan. 69 Nat Porter. Section 13-24 – 69 Callum Curry, David Gordon. 70 Willie Lauder.

District senior event called off

The North-east District Seniors Championship has been cancelled due to a lack of entries.

The tournament was due to be held at Oldmeldrum on Friday but has been called off after attracting about 20 competitors.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “It’s very disappointing to have to cancel the Seniors event.

“With the majority of North-east clubs boasting healthy Senior sections, I would have expected more support from the players in the area.”