Golf: Barrie Edmond targeting third Evening Express Champion of Champions title

Barrie Edmond has an opportunity to add a new chapter to his silver-laden career this season.

Bon Accord member Barrie is aiming to clinch a hat-trick of Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch titles by defending the title he won two years ago.

That third success will be even sweeter for Barrie because of the bumper field which includes club champions from the last two years after Covid cancelled last season’s competition.

Barrie said “I’m looking forward to the Champion of Champions this year as the larger field makes it more of a challenge.

“I’m the first person to hold the trophy for consecutive years – obviously by default – but I’m hoping to have a real stab at getting to the later stages.”

Barrie’s hopes were boosted after receiving a first round bye, but he faces a difficult away match at Balmoral on Saturday (May 15) against Gordon Lees in the next round.

“Facing Gordon will be very tricky,” Barrie said.

“I have never played Balmoral, although I played Gordon in the Champion of Champions a few years ago at the Kings Links.

“I won that day, but it was a tough game.

“Gordon is a very handy player, so I’ll need to play well to get through.”

North-east District gearing up for first event in two years

Entries are being accepted for the first North-East District event for two years.

It is hoped the Phillips Trophy at Peterhead on Sunday, May 23 will attract a bumper field.

North-east District secretary George Young believes a lack of competitive golf last year will lead to more players attending their events this season.

George said: “Following the partial lifting of the Covid restrictions, the North-East District have scheduled a full season of fixtures for 2021 in the hope that all will be completed.

“Entries to the 36-hole Phillips Trophy, like all the District events, can be made through the website at sgunortheast.net.

“The Order of Merit will again be running throughout the season culminating in an end of season finale to be known as ‘The Thistle Kitchens and Bathrooms Race to Murcar Links’.

“With a whole season wiped out last year, we are looking for our North-East clubs to encourage their members to enter the various events and support the District.”

Meanwhile, entries to this year’s Aberdeen Links Championship close on Friday.

Forms, which are available at the Kings Links starters box and club secretaries, should be returned to the Bon Accord club secretary on Links Road.

The Seniors Championship is over two rounds on Friday, May 21 and Friday, May 28, while the qualifying round for the Links Championship and Murray Cup is on Saturday, May 29.

Entry is £10 for season pass holders and £20 for others.