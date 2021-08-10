Golf: Banchory’s Ben Read, 18, claims double glory by winning both North-east District Boys titles

Ben Read has double reason to smile after lifting both North-east District Boys titles at Turriff.

Banchory junior Ben, 18, carded a two-round aggregate score of 142 to secure the strokeplay competition.

Ben was later crowned matchplay champion after overcoming Scott Spark (Newmachar) 3&2 in the semis, ahead of defeating Ethan Main (Murcar Links) by the same score in the final.

Ben said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won the north-east boys double.

“There was a strong field with a handful of players finding some really nice form heading into the event, which made it that much sweeter to pick up the wins.

“I have worked hard with my coach Patrick Walker at Elmwood this season and it’s really nice to see some of the hard work paying off.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and continuing to work on every aspect of my game.

“I have just finished sixth year at Banchory Academy, so my plans this year are to work hard on my game in preparation to go to college in America next year.”

Oli Blackadder (Aboyne) won the under-14 matchplay tournament following a 4&2 final success against Deeside’s Ollie Robertson.

However, Ollie beat Oli by one shot in the strokeplay event following respective rounds of 73 and 74.

UNDER-18 STROKEPLAY

SCRATCH

1 – Ben Read (Banchory) 142. 2 – Max To (Kemnay) (better inward half); 3 – Ethan Main (Murcar Links) 144.

HANDICAP

1 – Hunter Kinnear (Cruden Bay) 132. 2 – Callum Somers (Portlethen) (bih); 3 – Calvin-Lee Wright (Buckpool) 139.

UNDER-14

SCRATCH

1 – Ollie Robertson (Deeside) 73. 2 – Oli Blackadder (Alford) 74. 3 – Boyd Gray (Duff House Royal) 79.

HANDICAP

1 – Harry Gray (Turriff) (bih); 2 – Logan Douglas (Turriff) 62. 3 – Zack Don (Kemnay) 63.

UNDER-18 MATCHPLAY

SEMI-FINALS

Ben Read (Banchory) by Scott Spark (Newmachar) 3&2. Ethan Main (Murcar Links) by Max To (Kemnay) 4&3.

FINAL

Ben Read beat Ethan Main 3&2.

UNDER-14 MATCHPLAY FINAL

Oli Blackadder (Alford) beat Ollie Robertson (Deeside) 4&2.

Mental health charity receives £5k after Murcar event

Murcar Links raised more than £5,500 at a charity day in aid of Mental Health Aberdeen.

Murcar vice-captain Michelle Black handed over the cheque to Mental Health Aberdeen chief executive Graeme Kinghorn, watched by John Black, Steve Johnson and George Bruce.

Michelle said: “We thank all the participants that helped raise this fantastic amount.

“We look forward to them returning for next year’s event.”