Golf: Aboyne’s Kimberley Beveridge set for first Ladies European Tour Access Series event

A chance encounter at the home course of Seve Ballesteros sowed the seeds for Kimberley Beveridge to turn professional.

And now, after a year in limbo due to the Covid pandemic, Kimberley, 25, can’t wait to tee off her career in the paid ranks at the 37,500 euro Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge in Bystrice on Thursday.

The 2019 Scottish Women’s Amateur Champion said: “I had competed in a couple of Santander Tour events and it gave me an insight into professional golf.

“At Seve’s home course – Real Golf de Pedrena – I played with Celine Herbin, a LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour player.

“Celine gave me a lot of encouragement and inspiration.

“I spoke with my family and my brother Keil, who is also my coach, regarding going pro.

“I decided to go to Q-school at La Manga at the start of last year to gain experience and managed to earn Ladies European Tour Access Series status to turn pro.

“I was hoping to play in as many events as possible, but Covid put a spanner in the works.

“But now I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to play in some LETAS events this year, alongside some of the best golfers in the world.

“There are 14 events and I’m aiming to play in about 50% of them, starting this week in the Czech Republic.

“Hopefully, the experience will allow me to grow as a player.

“I am super excited to take on the challenge and test my game in many different countries.

“I hope to keep learning and moving forward. This Is my next step in my golfing journey.

“I practised with fellow Aboyne member Shannon Mcwilliam to keep my golf competitive during lockdown and I can’t wait to get started on Thursday.”

Sponsors hard to come by as Kimberley starts out on elite stage

Chasing her dream on the Ladies European Tour doesn’t come without a price for Kimberley Beveridge.

The world is a different place since the arrival of Covid.

That uncertainty has not helped Kimberley attract sponsors in her debut season on the biggest stage.

Kimberley said: “It costs about £600 to play each Ladies European Tour event after including the entry fee, accommodation, flights and transport.

“It all adds up and leaves no opportunity of having a caddie.”

Kimberley has worked in the Aboyne pro shop for the last three years after returning from a golf scholarship at Tyler Junior College in the United States.

Anyone who feels they can help Kimberley set out on her European Tour journey can contact Kimberley at kimberleybeveridgegolf@gmail.com.

What’s on this week and next

NORTH-EAST DISTRICT

JUNE

11 – North-east Seniors Championship, Oldmeldrum.

NORTH DISTRICT

JUNE

6 – North District Championship and North District Team Championship, Moray.

MEN

Until June 3 – Aberdeenshire Coast Links Championship, Fraserburgh, Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and Cruden Bay; Until June 4 – Brora Golf Week.

JUNE

4-6 – St Andrews Links Trophy; 5 – Alyth. Earlsferry Thistle. Fraserburgh. Inverallochy greensomes. Inverurie. Ladybank. Peterhead; 6 – Brechin pairs. Duff House Royal. Elgin. Forfar (36-holes). Insch. Kinross. Newtonmore.

ABERDEEN PENNANT LEAGUE

JUNE

1 – Section A: Deeside v Stonehaven; Nigg Bay v Royal Aberdeen. Section B: Northern v Auchmill; Portlethen v Bon Accord (5.15pm); Section C: Hazlehead v Peterculter (5.15pm); Murcar Links v Banchory; 8 – Section A: Caledonian v Deeside; Stonehaven v Nigg Bay. Section B: Portlethen v Craibstone (5.15pm). Section C: Banchory v Newmachar (5.45pm); Murcar Links v Hazlehead; 10 – Section B: Bon Accord v Northern (5.15pm).

NORTH-EAST WOMEN

JUNE

5 – Lochcarron. The Nairn; 6 – Hopeman pairs. Nairn Dunbar. Newmachar Stableford greensomes; 9 – Strathmore pairs; 10 – Murrayshall pairs.

ABERDEENSHIRE LADIES COUNTY GOLF ASSOCIATION

JUNE

10 – Westhill.

ABERDEEN AND DISTRICT JUNIOR PENNANT LEAGUE FIXTURES 2021

JUNE

6 – Section A: Stonehaven v Peterculter; Cruden Bay v Banchory; Aboyne v Royal Aberdeen. Section B: Portlethen v Murcar Links; Deeside v Newmachar.

SENIOR MEN

JUNE

1 – Alford; 2 – Muir of Ord; 3 – Downfield; 4 – Alness. McDonald Ellon Stableford. Monifieth. Newtonmore; 7 – Portlethen; 11 – Brora.

NORTH-EAST OF SCOTLAND SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION FIXTURES

JUNE

10 – Oldmeldrum.

BUCHAN SENIOR MEN

JUNE

3 – Inverallochy.

SENIOR WOMEN

JUNE

4 – Tain; 7 – Bonar-Bridge-Ardgay.

BUCHAN SENIOR LADIES

JUNE

4 – Inverurie.

MIXED

JUNE

5 – Boat of Garten; 6 – Alford greensomes. Carrbridge. Inverness greensomes. Lundin.

TEAMS

JUNE

4 – Kemnay women (3); 6 – Craibstone (4). Kingussie men (3).