Golf: Aberdeen’s Richie Ramsay optimistic on home prospects as Scottish Open gets under way

Aberdeen golfer Richie Ramsay sees no reason why there can’t be a home winner at this week’s ASI Scottish Open.

Ramsay is one of 15 Scots teeing up at The Renaissance Club this week, including fellow Aberdonians Paul Lawrie and David Law.

There hasn’t been a home winner of the Scottish Open since Colin Montgomerie triumphed at Loch Lomond in 1999.

Oban’s Robert MacIntyre is the only player from the Home of Golf inside the world’s top 100, but Ramsay believes the tricky weather conditions forecast over the next few days will favour the home players.

He said: “It would be great to see a few saltires on the leaderboard come Sunday.

“The Scottish golfers will know how to play these conditions. They will have grown up playing in the wind and rain.

“It is going to be a lot colder than would have been the case if the event was taking place in July as normal.

“It is a shame we won’t have a home crowd here for support, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of Scots up there challenging.

“We have a lot of strength now and you can see that by the fact we have so many players in the field.

“The younger guys are coming through and they are pushing us older guys to keep playing well, which is great to see.

“Robert Macintyre is the stalwart at the moment, but you are looking for a little bit of help from some of us to back that up and give people a bit more of a contender and be up in the mix.

“Everyone wants to be on a leaderboard and eventually win. That’s why you work, that’s why you grind. That’s why you want to have those butterflies being in contention.

“I want to experience being on the back nine of a Scottish Open with the chance to win.

“I’ve always said the Scottish Open is like a major for us Scots. It would be a career-defining victory for me. I would love to have it on my CV.”

MacIntyre is also daring to dream of a tilt at the title this week.

He said: “It’s only my second Scottish Open and for us Scottish guys it’s the one that you want to win.

“And if you can have a chance at winning it come Sunday, then you’ve done everything well over the week.

“The prestige is always there, being a Scotsman, and obviously it’s the one that you want to win.

“The course is definitely tougher than last year. The weather, of course, is a bit cooler and it looks like it’s going to be a wee bit windier.

“There are new tee boxes on a few of the holes. They’ve lengthened it, so it’s going to be a good test this week.”