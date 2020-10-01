Golf: Aberdeen’s Paul Lawrie says he will stop playing European Tour events after this week’s Scottish Open

Aberdeen’s 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie has confirmed this week’s Scottish Open will be his final European Tour event.

Lawrie, 51, finished on two over par for his first round at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Lawrie got back to level par with a birdie on the fifth, but was disappointed to bogey his last two holes in what he revealed would be his 620th and final regular European Tour event.

The eight-time Tour winner, who lifted the Claret Jug at Carnoustie and has also played for Europe in two Ryder Cups, including 2012’s Miracle at Medinah, said: “There are a lot of factors, the main one being that I don’t feel I can be compete week in, week out at this level.

“My back is not very good, I’ve got a herniated disc and I struggle to practice enough, plus I’m also very busy off the course and I enjoy that more than the golf these days.

“To have played 620 events is not a bad innings considering I turned pro with a five handicap and didn’t think I’d play any.”