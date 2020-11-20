Golf: Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson scoops £25k after victory at Saudi Ladies Team International

Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson helped Denmark’s Emily Pedersen complete a “Saudi sweep” after victory in both the team and individual events in the Saudi Ladies Team International.

Pedersen, who won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International on Sunday, carded a final round of 67 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to finish two shots ahead of overnight leader Luna Sobron Galmes, Anne van Dam and Stephanie Kyriacou.

That helped Pedersen’s group, which included Thomson and South Africa’s Casandra Hall, to win the team event by a shot, with Hall making a decisive birdie on the par-five 18th.

Pedersen was ranked outside the world’s top 500 earlier this year, but has now won three times since the end of August and has secured top spot in the season-long Race to Costa del Sol.

“We did really well today, we complemented each other,” Pedersen said.

“Today was the first day where we didn’t have a hole over par, so I’m really happy that we got that done and it was a really clutch putt by Casandra on the last.

“This has obviously been a strange year for all of us with Covid, everyone’s saying it’s such a bad year and I’m here having the best year ever, so it’s a little weird, but I’m just really happy.”

Thomson, who won around £25,000, was selected by team captain Pedersen at the “draw party” earlier in the week.

She said: “It’s been unbelievable, I was absolutely delighted when I heard she’d picked me.

“She is one of the best players I think I’ve ever played with and we just wanted to make some birdies out there.

“Although I am about 10 years older than her, I have learnt a lot from her this week and I’ve gained a great friend this week.”

Kyriacou chipped in for an eagle on the ninth, her final hole, to card a course record of 63 in the final round.

Nairn’s Kelsey Macdonald finished top Scot in the individual event after rounds of 70, 70 and 71 for a five-under-par total.

Alford’s Laura Murray and Thomson were both tied 68th on eight-over-par.