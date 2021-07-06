Golf: 2019 Evening Express Champion of Champions winner Barrie Edmond beaten by Cruden Bay’s Stewart McCulloch

Barrie Edmond’s reign as Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch title-holder is over after a third-round thriller.

Bon Accord member Barrie lost by one hole to Stewart McCulloch on the final green at Cruden Bay.

Barrie, 43, was understandably a little downhearted after the defeat – his first since beating another Cruden Bay player Laurie Phillips in the final at Inverurie almost two years ago. But Barrie had good reason to feel he had given it his best shot.

He said: “I’m disappointed to lose.

“Stewart and I both played well and it was a great game.

“It basically came down to Stewart holing a monster putt for birdie at the last.

“My only regret was a four-foot downhill putt I had for birdie on the 12th to go 2up.

“I changed my mind on the line at the last second and the putt missed on the right edge.

“It rolled about three-foot past and I lipped out on the way back.

“Instead of being 2up, I was level, and then Stewart won the 13th with a birdie four – so those two holes were pivotal.”

With Covid ruling out the tournament last season, Barrie became the first to hold on to the trophy for almost two years and the two-time winner still harbours ambitions of completing the hat-trick.

Barrie added: “It’s good to have been the longest champion – despite the circumstances.

“Hopefully, I can get back to attempt to win it again next year. It’s a great competition and I wish Stewart all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Stewart, 40, admitted the match might never have taken place had it not been for Barrie’s sportsmanship.

“I had work commitments and suggested to Barrie to take the match,” said Stewart.

“But Barrie insisted we rearrange, which shows he is a class act on and off the course.

“We’ve known each other since playing as juniors and it was great fun competing and enjoying the craic with Barrie some 20 years later.

“The match itself was of a good standard and swung back and forth until I holed from about 30ft from just off the green at the last to win.”

Stewart, who won the St Andrews Boys as a junior in 1997 and the Phillips Trophy in 2008, will now entertain Buckpool’s Neil Main in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Meldrum House’s David Morrison, who is also bidding to become the first player to lift the trophy three times, was a 5&4 winner at his home course over Lewis Shand, of Portlethen.

The reward for David, winner in 2012 and 2015, is an away match against Inverurie’s Greg Ingram, who won the Champion of Champions handicap title in 2011.

However, Caledonian’s Stewart Finnie, the EE winner at Stonehaven 15 years ago, lost 4&3 to Scott Clarihew at Turriff.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial law firm will provide a total of £1,600 of vouchers for all four men’s and women’s competitions on finals day at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND THREE RESULTS

Neil Thomson (+2) Fraserburgh bt Kris Duncan (5) Dufftown 4&2. Andy McLeod (0) Aboyne wo. Raymond Reid (5) Tarland lost to Lewis Morgan (scr) Kemnay 7&6. David Morrison (+2) Meldrum House bt Lewis Shand (+1) Portlethen 5&4. Brian Marshall (6) Lumphanan lost to James Flett (2) Insch 2&1. Ian Welsh (2) Nigg Bay lost to Adam Dunton (+2) McDonald Ellon at the 19th.

Chris Gilbert (+3) Cruden Bay scr, Martin Lawrence (+3) Newmachar wo. Anthony Bews (+2) Murcar Links bt Bruce Wisely (+1) Inverallochy 2&1. Scott Clarihew (+2) Turriff bt Stewart Finnie (1) Caledonian 4&3. Ferghus Milne (+1) Banchory bt Ruaridh Fenwick (1) NE Boys Strokeplay 4&3. Stewart McCulloch (scr) Cruden Bay bt Barrie Edmond (+4) Defending champion 1 hole.

Barry Cruickshank (3) Spey Bay scr, Andrew Ashley (0) Craibstone wo. Nicholas Macandrew (+1) Royal Aberdeen bt Derek Kelman (5) Dufftown 4&3. Neil Main (1) Buckpool bt Alexander Wood (3) Royal Tarlair 4&2. Kirin Nolan (0) Kemnay lost to Terry Mathieson (+1) Meldrum House at the 20th. Greg Ingram (0) Inverurie bt Ben Murray (0) Portlethen 2&1.

ROUND FOUR TIES (to be played by Monday, July 12)

Ferghus Milne (+1) Banchory v Andrew Ashley (0) Craibstone. James Flett (2) Insch v Scott Clarihew (+2) Turriff. Nicholas Macandrew (+1) Royal Aberdeen v Lewis Morgan (0) Kemnay. Terry Mathieson (+1) Meldrum House v Anthony Bews (+2) Murcar Links.

Adam Dunton (+2) McDonald Ellon v Andy Mcleod (0) Aboyne. Stewart McCulloch (0) Cruden Bay v Neil Main (1) Buckpool. Greg Ingram (0) Inverurie v David Morrison (+2) Meldrum House. Martin Lawrence (+3) Newmachar v Neil Thomson (+2) Fraserburgh.

Journal Cup entries still open

Entries are still being accepted for the Journal Cup at Craibstone on Saturday.

Clubs wishing to enter a three-man team for the 18-hole strokeplay competition should contact North-east District secretary George Young on 07590 983153 or email info@sgunortheast.net.

Players should have handicaps of five or better.

The four players with the lowest 18-hole total will qualify for the matchplay Jaffrey Cup on Sunday.

Entries are also being taken for the North-East District Boys’ Championship at Turriff on Thursday, July 22.

Meanwhile, late entries are being accepted for the Aboyne Gents Open on Saturday via the pro shop on 01339 886328 (option 1) or online. Visitors cost £18.