Glitter Girls adding lots more success to sparkling record

The Garioch Glitter Girls have enjoyed a busy and successful time at various events across the country.

The Voluntary Level 6 & 5 Scottish Championships started things off and girls most recently took part for the first time in the Adrian Stan British Team Championships in Surrey.

The Elite team travelled to Guildford and the team of Brooke Masson, Teagan Batho, Megan Wright, Erin Fraser and Izzy Tolometti competed in the Senior Non British Squad Member category.

Against some of the best teams in the country they placed eighth.

Individually, Brooke achieved a top 10 finish on bars and vault in the Espoir age group. Izzy finished fifth overall and fifth on bars and floor in the senior section.

The Garioch Glitter Girls train out of the Garioch Community centre, behind the swimming pool, in Inverurie.

For more information about the club, who also offer a large range of beginners’ classes, starting from age 18 months through to adults, please contact Elaine on 01467 532922.

RESULTS: VOLUNTARY LEVEL 6 & 5 – BELLS SPORTS CENTRE, PERTH: The event crowned two new Scottish champions from Garioch – Halle Mathieson won the Level 5 (9 Years) competition while Ava Fettes took the crown in the Level 6 (11 years).

LEVEL 5 – 9YRS – Halle Mathieson – GOLD Overall, GOLD Bars, GOLD Beam, GOLD Floor

LEVEL 5 – 11YRS – Milly Ironside – 11th Overall. Grace Mackie – 12th Overall.

LEVEL 5 – 12/13Yrs – Savannah Cordiner – 4th Overall, BRONZE Bars. Emma-Jay Bruce – BRONZE Floor.

LEVEL 6 – 8Yrs – Niamh Parsons – SILVER Overall, BRONZE Floor. Leah Douglas. Sophie-Mae Bruce. Morgan Davidson. Aleisha Ritchie.

LEVEL 6 – 9Yrs – Kate Peel – 6th Overall, SILVER Bars. Melody Tobing – 10th Overall. Amy Allan. Aimee Duncan. Yasmin Cordiner. Marli Heinemann.

LEVEL 5 – 10YRS – Matangi Sankriti – 15th Overall. Emily Cook – BRONZE Bars

LEVEL 6 – 11YRS – Ava Fettes – GOLD Overall, SILVER Vault, SILVER Beam, BRONZE Bars. Jorja Clark – 9th Overall.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE COMPETITION – BROADWOOD GYMNASTICS ACADMEY, CUMBERNAULD: Garioch gymnasts came away with three overall champions as well as a host of medals and placings, including a hat-trick of overall placings in the FIG category.

LEVEL 3 – 11/12Yrs – Rebecca-Ann Greig – SILVER Overall, GOLD Bars, GOLD Beam. Layla Williams – 6th Overall, BRONZE Bars.

LEVEL 3 – 13Yrs – Emily Morrison.

FIG – Open Age – Erin Fraser – GOLD Overall, SILVER Vault, BRONZE Bars, SILVER Floor. Brooke Masson – SILVER Overall, SILVER Bars, BRONZE Vault. Teagan Batho – BRONZE Overall, BRONZE Beam. Izzy Tolometti (competed three pieces) – GOLD Vault, GOLD Floor. Megan Wright – 6th Overall.

LEVEL 4 – 10/11Yrs – Aphra Davidson – BRONZE Overall, GOLD Bars, SILVER Beam.

LEVEL 4 – 12/13Yrs – Kirsten Wood – unfortunately had to retire through injury but still achieved GOLD Bars

LEVEL 4 – 14+Yrs – Lucy Rae – 4th Overall, BRONZE Bars, SILVER Floor.

LEVEL 5 – 12/13Yrs – Emma-Jay Bruce – GOLD Overall, GOLD Vault, SILVER Bars, GOLD Floor.

LEVEL 5 – 10/11Yrs – Milly Ironside – BRONZE Floor. Grace Mackie.

LEVEL 6 – 9Yrs – Melody Tobing – BRONZE Overall, SILVER Bars. Kate Peel – 4th Overall, BRONZE Vault. Amy Allan – 8th Overall. Marli Heinemann. Aimee Duncan.

LEVEL 6 – 10/11Yrs – Ava Fettes – GOLD Overall, GOLD Vault, BRONZE Bars, SILVER Floor. Jorja Clark – 10th Overall.