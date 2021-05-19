Boxing: Ghanaian Richmond Djarbeng fires ‘too strong’ taunts at Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister ahead of rematch

Ghanaian super-welterweight Richmond Djarbeng warned he is gunning for revenge in a rematch with Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister.

Former WBA Pan-African title-holder Djarbeng was comprehensively defeated by McAllister in the Granite City in October 2019.

Djarbeng quit after the second round of that fight, but insists he suffered a broken a finger in the build-up to the bout.

Last month Djarbeng called out McAllister in the Ghanaian national press, claiming he would defeat the Aberdonian in any rematch.

McAllister, who had fought in Accra, Ghana in February this year, immediately responded by firing of a contract to Djarbeng’s management offering a rematch.

They signed the contract and a rematch will now go ahead behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday May 29.

The entire card will be broadcast worldwide live on FiteTV and Viva Live TV.

Djarbeng said: “He (McAllister) isn’t big enough or strong enough at the weight to beat me when I’m fully prepared to fight, and I am this time.

“I broke my finger in the run-up to the last fight, I should not have fought, but did.

“He knows I’m too big and strong for him and I want to prove to the world I can beat him.”

Aberdeen Assassin McAllister defeated Corley Collinson in Accra, Ghana earlier this year.

While in Ghana, McAllister rekindled memories of that defeat in Djarbeng, who is based in the capital Accra, where the Aberdonian fought.

That spurred Djarbeng to call out McAllister and ask for a rematch to put right the defeat in October 2019, where the Aberdonian lifted the World Boxing Union (WBU) super-welterweight title.

Djarbeng, 31-4-1 (25ko), is a former West African Union welterweight champion and recently secured a points defeat of Zakaria Salifu in his home city of Accra.

Djarbeng said: “I am grateful for this opportunity to come and redeem myself and get the win I deserve.

“Since we fought, I have won both my fights inside the distance.”

The McAllister-Djarbeng rematch will top the bill, named Let Battle Commence IV, which is the fourth instalment a series of boxing events created for television broadcast during the global pandemic.

Also confirmed for the bill is Aberdeen PBC/WBU super-lightweight champion Nathan Beattie, who will face Ireland’s Michael Kelly.

Rising unbeaten Featherweight prospect Kevin Traynor will face Levi Lee.

Undefeated heavyweight Craig Dick faces Tomas Vaicickas, while Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan makes his second professional appearance against Belfast’s Darren Burns.

Angelica Finch will also face Carly Mackenzie.