Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh all fired up for Royal St George’s after Rose Ladies Series victory

Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh has set her sights on a quick double after notching her biggest professional career win.

Gemma put some of Europe’s top golfers in the shade with victory in the Rose Ladies Series at the Buckinghamshire to lift the £5,000 first prize.

Now, the 27-year-old, who won the third event of the Justin Rose-sponsored series, is aiming to add a second success at Thursday’s tournament at Royal St George’s, which was originally due to host the Open this week.

Gemma said: “I’m very excited about having the chance to play Royal St George’s again.

“I played it six years ago during the British Amateur.

“It’s one of my favourite courses and hopefully I’ll play nicely.

“I’ve definitely missed the competition. I’ve played social golf at my home club of Beaconsfield, but it’s not the same.

“Just getting a card in your hand and getting the competitive juices flowing again was great.

“We’re so fortunate to have someone so high profile as Justin sponsoring it.

“It would be really nice if someone else like him were to do the same.”

Gemma recorded a three-under-par 69 to beat Georgia Hall and Cara Gainer by a shot courtesy of a four-under-par back nine, after battling back from a sticky start when she was two over after three.

“I found the water at the first and dropped another shot at the third,” added Gemma.

“But I battled back and slam dunked from the fairway after playing out of a bunker at the 10th before the birdies started flowing on the back nine.”

Gemma will be unable to play in the Grand Final – Race to the West at Wentworth from August 5-7 as she will be back in the States playing on the LPGA.

The Aberdonian is only playing in the first four Rose events ahead of switching back to play in the first two events on the LPGA.

“I’m still waiting to discover if the British and Scottish Opens are officially on or not and if I will be in them both,” Gemma added.