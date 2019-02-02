Gear and Robertson secure two gongs for Kingswells

Kingswells Amateur Boxing club has returned to winning ways, with Elias Gear securing the Northern Division Open title after a three-year ring absence.

The 31-year-old made a return to boxing in November last year and secured title glory within months.

Gear, pictured, was an original member of Kingswells ABC when it formed in 2004.

He secured the 69kg Northern Division Open title in a very tough fight where he triumphed by unanimous decision.

Now Gear will target further title success when competing in the Scottish Open championship at the end of this month.

Kingswells ABC teen star Miles Robertson secured gold medal success at the Intermediate Championships in Ravenscraig.

The 13-year-old had already won silver in the Districts and Scottish Novice Championships.

In a straight final with Callum Robertson, of Kirkintilloch ABC, he clinched the gold in the 56kg 2005/6 category.

Robertson outboxed his opponent with a strong and technical gameplan and came out on top.

The teenager, who has only been competing for three years, has shown he can go from strength to strength in boxing.

Robertson will also be competing in the Districts and the Scottish Open at the end of February.

Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club are set to host the Northern Division School boys and juniors Championships on February 8 and 9 at Westdyke Leisure Centre in Westhill.

Kingswells ABC will enter 11 boxers into the tournanment.

The club insists none of this would be possible without the expertise of their training staff, John Leys, Neil Hopkins, Grant MacDougall, Hamish Connell and Billy Pithie.

Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club was started by two friends Robert MacGregor and Raymond Mitchell in 2004.

From humble beginnings it has gone from a two-day week gym to a seven-day week fully-equipped gym with six classes.