Garioch RFC women’s captain looks to grow the game after landing ambassador role

Garioch Rugby Club is set to fulfil a key role in the north-east game after the captain of the club’s women’s team was named as one of 10 winners of the Royal Bank’s inaugural Young Ambassador programme.

Jessica Silcocks will be part of a drive to get more young people into club boardrooms and to improve diversity and representation in rugby.

The 30-year-old was delighted to have received the award, especially as she had to fight off strong opposition from across the country.

The Alford-born accountant said: “I am thrilled to have been awarded this role.

“It is a great opportunity for me to promote the game.

“I already have the experience of playing and leading a team in the women’s National League 1 as well as serving on the Garioch club committee.

“We now need to maximise the resources out there in the community of Inverurie which has so much going for it.

“Obviously a priority is to get more women and girls into the game.

“We need to change that, although we already have a good women’s set up with a squad of around 30 coming to training every week.”

Royal Bank Rugby Force will provide training over the year Silcocks is in post and she will meet her fellow ambassadors at Murrayfield.

The training the young ambassadors will receive will help them develop skills required for club management, including finance and social media capabilities and guidance on how to help their clubs attract new members.

The initiative recognises the issues facing clubs after being out of action for a whole season as a consequence of Covid 19.

Silcocks added: “These are challenging times for the sport, but hopefully the Young Ambassador scheme will have a major part in getting the game up and running again. I am looking forward to playing my part.”

Garioch Women get their season under way at Kellands Park on Sunday September 5 when Silcocks will have her charges fired up for a game against Broughton.