GALLERY: Celebrities out in force at Royal Aberdeen in build-up to Paul Lawrie-hosted Scottish Senior Open

Gordon Strachan, Teddy Sheringham, Georgie Bingham and Robbie Fowler – just some of the names who played Royal Aberdeen today in the build-up to the Scottish Senior Open.

The celebrities travelled to the Granite City to take part in a celebrity pro-am, before the Paul Lawrie-hosted Legends Tour event gets under way at Balgownie Links tomorrow.

Playing Royal Aberdeen, and its world-renowned front nine, were Dons legends – and Gothenburg Greats – like ex-Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, long-serving goalkeeper Jim Leighton and European Cup Winners’ Cup final hero John Hewitt.