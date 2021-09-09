GALLERY: Celebrities out in force at Royal Aberdeen in build-up to Paul Lawrie-hosted Scottish Senior Open

Gordon Strachan, Teddy Sheringham, Georgie Bingham and Robbie Fowler – just some of the names who played Royal Aberdeen today in the build-up to the Scottish Senior Open.
The celebrities travelled to the Granite City to take part in a celebrity pro-am, before the Paul Lawrie-hosted Legends Tour event gets under way at Balgownie Links tomorrow.
Playing Royal Aberdeen, and its world-renowned front nine, were Dons legends – and Gothenburg Greats – like ex-Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, long-serving goalkeeper Jim Leighton and European Cup Winners’ Cup final hero John Hewitt.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe