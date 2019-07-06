Fraser’s aiming at a world title tilt before the year’s out

Commonwealth bantamweight champion Kristen Fraser today confirmed she aims to secure a world title fight before the end of the year.

The undefeated 31-year-old Aberdonian is targeting a crack at one of the big four world belts – the WBC, IBF, WBA or WBO.

First, however, Fraser will defend her historic Commonwealth belt when facing undefeated Cathy McAleer in a top-of-the-bill showdown in Belfast on September 28.

Fraser said: “We are looking to target a world title before the end of the year.

“That would be one of the big four, the WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO, which will hopefully be in Aberdeen.

“I have always wanted one of the four prestigious belts.

“That is why I chose to go for the Commonwealth title.

“I had other opportunities out there but wanted the Commonwealth title to go down the traditional route.

“I sacrifice quite a lot to box and my sacrifices have to be worth it.

“I am not going to fight for a title I don’t believe in or don’t aspire to.

“I fight only for pride and belts.

“I have to be happy with what I am getting for my sacrifice and those four belts are definitely worth the sacrifice.”

The four world belts are held by Mexicans Jackie Nava (WBA), Mariana Juarez (WBC) and Argentinians Maria Cecilia Roman (IBF) and Daniela Romina Bermudez (WBO).

Fraser said: “As a professional it would be easy to sit at home in Aberdeen and fight opponents but it is important to get away experience.

“The four major belts are currently held by Mexican and Argentinian boxers so I better get comfortable fighting in places like Ireland if I want the opportunity to be called over to Mexico.

“That would be a fair dive out of my comfort zone.

“In Belfast I will be fighting in front of a hostile crowd in a fight that will be big for female boxing in Ireland. It is a chance to show it doesn’t matter where I fight.”

Before any potential world title fight Fraser must successfully defend the Commonwealth belt.

Fraser made history last November when defeating Ellen Simwaka of Malawi by fifth round stoppage to become the first Scottish female boxer to win a Commonwealth title.

As champion it was Fraser’s right to announce her title defence. She was left furious when McAleer’s camp beat her to it by officially announcing the fight.

She said: “I was really disappointed that Kathy’s camp felt the need to announce it before I had the chance.

“I am annoyed about that, it was disrespectful on their part.

“There were reasons I wasn’t announcing it at that time but I found out it was officially announced through Twitter. It was not good form but I will just channel that into the fight because I am faster, fitter, stronger and I have the title.

“I am not a disrespectful person towards opponents but she has burnt her bridges. I am going over to Belfast to smash her.”

Fraser will top a bill in Belfast that includes home fighter James Tennyson, who fought for the IBF world title last year.

Fraser has returned to full training after taking almost five weeks off after becoming a parent.

Her wife gave birth to a daughter, their first child, in May.

Fraser said: “It has been a pretty hectic couple of months with being a parent. I took about five weeks off in total, which is the longest since I was a teenager.

“It was important to spent that quality time at home with my family. Now I am back in training and starting to refocus on boxing.”

Fraser will fight at the Hilton Treetops Hotel on August 30 prior to the Belfast title defence.