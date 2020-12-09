Fraserburgh Golf Club looking to become ‘major’ name in Scotland after season of growth

Fraserburgh Golf Club members have reason to look forward to a brighter new year in 2021.

The Broch club, the seventh oldest in the world, has welcomed about 80 new faces this season with the restrictions of Covid-19 helping to make the sport more enticing.

Incoming captain Seamus Logan praised the efforts of the previous council led by his predecessor Stephen Thomson.

Seamus, pictured with club president Bill Maitland – who has been a member for an incredible 75 years, said: “It has been an unprecedented time in the club’s history and Stephen can be proud of his achievements over the past three years.

“We have 479 members, excluding juniors and social members, and 79 of them have joined between the end of May and the end of November.

“It’s been a difficult year, but there are a number of factors that have put the club in a strong position.

“The council bristles with talent and our membership has been tremendous giving up their time voluntarily, for example, to paint the club lounge, keep the buggies clean and improving the sprinkler system.

“I want to lead the club to the next level and make Fraserburgh Golf Club a major name in Scottish golf.”

