Cove Rangers’ Francesca set to skipper Scotland schoolgirls against Auld Enemy

Aberdeen schoolgirl Francesca Ogilvie says she’s thrilled by the prospect of leading Scotland against England this Sunday.

The 17-year-old, who plays for Cove Rangers Women, is in the Scotland Schools under-18 squad to face the Auld Enemy at Edinburgh’s Peffermill Sports Centre.

The Cove winger was skipper when the Scots beat Hibs’ under-19s 2-1 in a warm-up friendly last Friday and is expected to be handed the armband again this weekend.

“That really would be a dream come true,” said Francesca, who also scored the two goals and struck the crossbar with another effort in the victory over the Hibs youngsters.

“I was thrilled when I turned up for the Hibs game to be told I was captain.

“I didn’t even have the chance to tell my father, the first he knew about it was when I walked out on to the pitch in front of the team.

“It would mean the world to me if I was also asked to captain my country again, especially against the English.”

Francesca was also capped against English schools squads at under-16 and under-17 level but was on the losing side on both occasions.

“Hopefully the result will be in our favour this time,” said Francesca, who is a sixth-year pupil at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon’s.

Francesca’s talent has already been recognised by the Scottish Women’s FA.

She is one of 15 youngsters from the region included in their development squad.

Aged from 14 through to 18, the players receive specialist training four mornings a week in the hope that they will eventually become good enough to turn professional and play for the Scotland full international side.