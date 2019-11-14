Athletics: Aberdeen’s Kai represents Great Britain in Florida and returns with medal haul

Aberdeen’s Kai Crawford picked up a clutch of medals when representing Great Britain at the world biathe and triathe championships at St Petersburg, Florida.

The Albyn pupil picked up team silver along with Zoe Gilbody in the under-15 biathe relay won by Japan. This was an outstanding performance as they were competing for the British B team who weren’t expected to be podium contenders.

Crawford added a team gold to his collection when finishing fourth overall in the individual biathe. And he pocketed an individual bronze and team silver when competing in the triathe.

Kai’s brother Rhys was 16th in the triathe, helping his team take fifth position.