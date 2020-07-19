Athletics: North-east athletes asked to declare interest in planned October marathon

North-east runners desperate to compete in a marathon this year could be beating a path to Wales in October.

Most big marathons across the UK and further afield have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Loch Ness and Manchester marathons, which were due to have gone ahead in the autumn, are among the most recent casualties.

The London marathon, postponed in April, was rescheduled for October and a decision on whether that will happen is expected in the next few days.

But in Wales, race organisers in Wrexham aim to set up a scaled-down marathon on October 4 if a licence can be obtained from UK athletics.

Event director Michael Harrington said: “We are planning an elite entry-only race if the remaining big UK autumn marathons are cancelled and if we get a licence to hold it.

“Tentative plans have been drawn up using a speedy 6K loop.

“Due to the nature of the course there will be a maximum of 400 entrants, and it will be aimed at runners capable of running 2hr 40min or quicker.

“The seven-lap course has been officially measured and we are awaiting accreditation.

“We are keen to know if there is a demand for the race and would ask anyone interested in taking part to contact us.”

“We would prefer to see the big UK autumn marathons go ahead, but want those elite runners to know they have a potential back-up plan on Sunday October 4.

“We would love to open the race up to more runners, but due to potential for some overtaking in the latter stages, we must restrict it to runners capable of running 2.40 or quicker.

“We are aware a race of this size could not go ahead under current government rules, but things are changing quickly.”

Metro Aberdeen chairman Tom Brian and his wife Fiona, who is a Scotland international, were among the first to express an interest and Tom is sure others will follow.

He said: “It’s a really interesting idea and I’m 100% keen on it if it goes ahead, especially if London is cancelled.

“Details have only just been released and I’ll be putting the word around.

“I’d think quite a few local athletes will be interested.

“Fiona and I were both hoping to do the London Marathon, but if that’s not happening, this would give us something to focus on.

“It’s just great that someone is making a real effort to get an event off the ground.”

Runners who signed up for the 2020 Balmoral races have until the end of the month to decide whether they wish to defer their entries until next year or take a refund.

The Deeside festival of running, which usually attracts more than 5,000 entrants, was scheduled to be held over the weekend of April 18-19.

As with all other major sporting events at that time it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 event has been pencilled in for April 17-18.

Most runners have responded, with around two-thirds asking for their entries to be carried over.

However, the event organisers are still waiting to hear from a few hundred entrants who haven’t yet decided.