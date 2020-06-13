Rachel Corsie’s weekly column: Fears over potential period of inactivity for players after Utah 2020 Challenge Cup

While the upcoming Utah 2020 Challenge Cup – which will replace our regular season this year – is consuming most of our focus at Utah Royals and in the wider NWSL, there is some concern for what comes after.

The NWSL board continue to provide answers on questions about the tournament format and protocols, but their vision has yet to extend beyond the final on July 27.

Meanwhile, in the league-wide player group, questions are starting to surface over what will be the expectations and how players can find opportunities to continue to stay fit and sharp in the period afterwards.

Minimal minutes are already a concern for the majority, other than those international players who benefited from some competitive action at the start of the year, and many players last played in October 2019.

That length of time away from the game brings inherent challenges and risks and, thinking another action-less period will follow into the second half of the year, many are uneasy.

With the transfer window open in Europe in August, moves – permanent or temporary – could be lucrative for some players.

The uncertainty brings with it some inevitable anxiety while players will hope for at least a short post-tournament break to return home to see family.