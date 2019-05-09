Fantastic five the main aim for Juniors Banks o’ Dee

Tommy Forbes says it would be “unbelievable” if Banks o’ Dee can complete an unprecedented clean sweep of trophies in Junior football this term.

The Spain Park outfit have won the Superleague title for the fourth straight season and were presented with the trophy on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the campaign they lifted the Grill League Cup and are also in the final of the North Regional Cup and the semi-finals of the Inter-Regional Cup and McLeman Cup.

Forbes, who co-manages Dee alongside Jamie Watt, hopes they can finish the season with a fabulous five trophies.

He said: “If we can finish the season as we want to and win five trophies then that would be brilliant.

“We also reached the Aberdeenshire Cup final where Cove beat us and then Formartine beat us in the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

“We beat really good Highland League teams to reach those finals, but the finals were just a step too far.

“But in all my time in Junior football I can’t remember a team winning the clean sweep in their region, I don’t think it’s been done.

“So it would be an unbelievable achievement, but we won’t get ahead of ourselves, we’ll take it one game at a time.

“I’ve had a really enjoyable time in football and Jamie Watt coming in at the start of the season has given everyone a big lift.

“The training has been fresh and Jamie has had fresh ideas as well and we’ve kicked on again.

“We keep asking questions of the players and they keep coming up with the answers.

“We’ve potentially got five games left of what has been a very good season. But we’re hoping it can get even better.”

Hermes will be Dee’s opponents in the North Regional Cup final, with Hermes standing in their way in the McLeman Cup.

And in the Inter-Regional Cup Dee face Broughty Athletic this Saturday, with a final place against Kinnoull or Dundee North End at Dundee United’s Tannadice at stake.

Forbes added: “The final of the Inter Regional the final is that Tannadice against Dundee North End or Kinnoull.

“That is a great incentive for us to potentially get to play in the final of that cup at a ground like Tannadice.

“But first of all it will be a tough game against Broughty on Saturday.

“We have got momentum going and we got presented with the league title on Saturday but we need to move on.

“We are on 26 game unbeaten run in the Juniors.

“Our last defeat to another Junior side was on November 24 to Kilwinning Rangers in the Scottish Junior Cup.”