Fair City jaunt as Shire bid to avoid relegation

Aberdeenshire travel to Perth tomorrow bidding to make their position safe in the Premier League.

Shire must not only win the game with Stoneywood-Dyce but take the scalp of Carlton in Edinburgh the following week – a tall order at the best of times.

But these are not the best of times for the Mannofield side, who have only won one game in the league, and they will need a miracle to save themselves from the drop.

Their situation is not helped by the fact of them having to play tomorrow’s game at Perth Doo’cot after Cricket Scotland decided the match, which should have been played at Mannofield, will now be played 90 miles away from Aberdeen due to Scotland having first call on their home ground for a World Cup qualifier against Papua New Guinea.

Lewis Munro, 17, one of the talented youngsters at Mannofield, shrugged off the inconvenience and said: “It doesn’t matter where the game is played.

“We just have to win it, no matter.

“We have already beaten them on their own ground, so why not in Perth? We just need to apply ourselves.”

Jack Mitchell, the Stoneywood- Dyce captain, was equally keen to win the game and move a step closer to their own ambitions, saying: “We want to win this one, and our closing fixture next week against Heriots to ensure a top half place in our first season back in the top flight of Scottish club cricket.

“We’ll have a near full strength side out for the game.”

In the Strathmore Union, Mannofield face a testing game away to unbeaten leaders Meigle, while Gordonians have what looks a much easier task at home to bottom-of-the-table Kinloch.

The game of the day in Grades cricket is at Kellands Park, where second-placed Inverurie face third-placed Aberdeen Grammar, although it appears a game which will settle who is runner-up to Bon Accord, given the Links side’s strong finish in Grade 1 in defence of their title.

The Bons meet Gordonians, who are also enjoying a good run of form and – with home advantage – might just fancy their chances against the leaders.