Neil Fachie on mission to reclaim 1km time trial world title and seal Tokyo Paralympics berth

As Neil Fachie gets ready to begin his tilt at more World Championship glory, the Aberdonian does so fuelled by a sense of unfinished business.

Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham are in Milton, Canada, for the World Para Track Cycling Championships, the biggest event on the calendar other than the Paralympics.

The pair get their campaign under way in tomorrow’s 1K time trial before competing in the tandem sprint on Sunday.

Fachie may have won 13 World Championship gold medals, but his desire for more success is as strong as ever.

Particularly in the time trial where 12 months ago in Apeldoorn he and Rotherham were narrowly beaten by British team-mates James Ball and Pete Mitchell.

Victory in the time trial would almost certainly ensure qualification for the Paralympics in Tokyo in August and September, while the sprint is not a Paralympic event.

Fachie, 35, said: “I think there is a sense of unfinished business from last year.

“Both Matt and I feel that and he probably does to a greater extent because he feels responsible for the way it panned out.

“You never like losing in sport and we want to try to right that wrong and put in a performance that makes people sit up and take notice.

“You never get tired of winning and particularly at World Championship level.

“It always feels good when you reach the top step of the podium.

“I have been thinking over the last few weeks about what it would be like and what it would mean to win the World Championship again.

“To me it would be just as exciting and just as much as my first World Championship gold so hopefully I can rack up more victories.”

Fachie says he and Rotherham’s preparation for the event has been good.

However, due to the nature of their gruelling training in recent months the duo didn’t start producing particularly quick times until last week.

He added: “Up until quite recently we weren’t actually going that quick because we were tired with the training we’ve been doing.

“A week or a week and a half ago we were starting to panic a bit because we still weren’t going very quick in training.

“But then by last Wednesday the speed was starting to come through which was good news.

“It was one of those things where you are concerned – but we’re not now.

“We’ve had some practice time on the track already, but the weird thing about competition is you spend most of your time sitting around waiting.

“You don’t want to tire yourself out so the last few days we’ve just been taking it easy.”