Fachie fears axe for Tokyo Paralympics

Paralympic prospect Neil Fachie admits he is concerned that this summer’s games may be cancelled.

The Aberdonian cyclist, along with partner Matt Rotherham, is in pole position to represent Great Britain in the tandem 1KM time-trial in Tokyo in August and September.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has led to questions about whether the Olympics (July and August) and the Paralympics that follow can take place with a host of global sporting events having been cancelled.

At the weekend Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the games will go ahead. But discussions are set to take place today about the potential impact on the games.

Fachie, 36, said: “Last week I was of the mindset that of course it would go ahead because there was no way an investment of that size couldn’t go ahead.

“But then you see other major events like Grands Prix, the Masters golf and all major football falling by the wayside, you think it’s a possibility the same could happen.

“We’re approaching it with the view that the Games will go ahead – when you’ve been preparing for three and a half years you want the games to go ahead.

“But I’m realistic that a lot can change between now and August. The idea of it potentially being pushed back a year doesn’t particularly appeal.

“If that happens and we have to readjust then so be it. We’ll have to make sure we’re still at the top of the sport to be in contention.

“The Japanese are very keen for it to go ahead and are doing everything they can.

“But with the Paralympics there is the added complication of athletes with medical conditions that could put them at greater risk. We’ll have to see what transpires.”

Fachie’s training at the Manchester Velodrome has not yet been disrupted as a result of coronavirus but he is preparing for that to change.

He added: “We were supposed to be going to Majorca on Saturday for a training camp and that’s been cancelled.

“That call was made last week before the major shutdown because there were concerns about going out there and not being able to come back to the UK.

“There has been discussion about the velodrome being shut and the capability to train from home.”