Ex-pro told he’d never golf again defies odds to win at Kings Links

Michael Buchan has defied the odds after being told by doctors he would never play golf again.

Former professional Michael, 51, has suffered a catalogue of injuries since 2014 – including wrist surgery that threatened to end his playing days. However, Michael, of Cruden Bay, showed his determination to overcome that burden by winning the North-east Alliance meeting held at the Kings Links.

Michael, a former North of Scotland strokeplay champion, said: “I’ve been plagued with injury since 2014 and have had five surgeries.

“I’ve had operations to both my elbows and knees, and major surgery to tendons on my left wrist in 2017.

“I had bones removed and metal pins put in, and I was told in April 2017, before the operation, that due to the seriousness of my injury it was unlikely I would be able to play golf again.

“But deep down, I knew that was never going to happen!

“The injuries did come at a price though and my handicap soared from plus-two to four in four years.

“It was not very enjoyable – I just wasn’t able to hit the ball the way I used to.

“However, I have kept playing and am slowly building up the strength in my left wrist again with a mixture of gym exercise, yoga and swimming. It sounds like a lot, but I do it when I can and absolutely love the swimming and yoga.

“Everyone who plays golf should do yoga!”

Michael added: “I really look forward to playing in the Alliance every Wednesday.

“Despite the sometimes poor weather, it is very enjoyable. I joined last year after an absence of 20 years when I was a pro.

“I’m playing Buckpool tomorrow and I’m looking forward to Cullen next week, as I have never played there before.

“I played steady in the conditions at the Kings Links and managed to keep the ball on the fairway most of the time, but essentially I also managed to keep warm with plenty of layers, two ‘toories’ and mitts!”

Michael got off to inauspicious start with bogeys at the second and third, but he bounced back to birdie the fourth after finding the green in two and two-putting. Further birdies followed at the sixth, seventh and 10th, before Michael dropped another shot at the 16th.

A five-iron to just 20ft at the 17th, however, set up his fifth birdie of the day, ahead of making a par three at the last.