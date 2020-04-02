European Junior Swimming Championships in Aberdeen postponed due to coronavirus

The European Junior Swimming Championships, which were set to be held at Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre in July, have been postponed.

British Swimming announced the news following the suspension of most sport around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the governing body said: “Due to the now widespread outbreak of Covid-19, the stakeholder group and local organising committees (LOC) within the UK, in agreement with Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN), have taken the decision to postpone the LEN European Junior Diving and European Junior Swimming Championships, set to take place in Edinburgh and Aberdeen respectively this July.

“We realise this will come as a disappointment to the athletes, teams and federations who have been looking forward to competing in this event, however, following the advice of both the UK and Scottish Governments, both of the venues involved are closed indefinitely to protect public health.

“Consultation is on-going with LEN as to whether a suitable date to rearrange the championships can be found in 2021, however, it is not possible to name a date at the current time.

“British Swimming will communicate an update as soon as one is available, but at this present time the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in the aquatics community is our number one priority.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen Sports Village said: “We are terribly disappointed that the European Juniors will not be taking place at ASV this summer.

“However ,public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make events of this type happen is the highest priority.”