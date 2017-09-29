Here’s the new name for the Baker Hughes 10K and everything you need to know to enter the 2018 race

Entries today opened for the 2018 BHGE 10k Running Festival.

The event, previously known as the Baker Hughes 10k Running Festival, is celebrating its 30th year and has undergone the change of name.

The change comes after a merger between Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas.

The road race has been running since 1987 and raises thousands of pounds for charity every year.

Last year, 4,000 runners took to the streets of the Granite City alongside wheelchair participants and children in the 2k race.

The 2018 race takes place on Sunday, May 20.

Jill Franks, Sport Aberdeen’s director of business development, said: “We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and are thrilled that BHGE have chosen to carry on as the title sponsor, allowing the Granite City’s oldest race to continue.

“Not only does this annual event raise thousands of pounds for charity, it also brings people from all corners of the world together for a community event which is at the heart of the city.

“The BHGE 10k is an event at the heart of the community we are very proud to run in partnership with our long-standing title sponsors.

“The longevity and continued success of the race is only made possible by the tireless commitment year after year from charities, sponsors, volunteers, key partners and, of course, the participants and all the spectators who are the true lifeblood of the event.”

Steve Johannesen, BHGE’s director of operations support, added: “The BHGE 10k Running Festival is an annual highlight for thousands of runners of all abilities and ages, both from Aberdeen and further afield.

“It is a truly family friendly affair which myself, my wife and children have enjoyed participating in many times.

“BHGE are proud to continue both supporting and participating in this landmark event which greatly benefits our local community.”

To enter the 2018 BHGE 10k Running Festival, go to www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/events/bhge-10k